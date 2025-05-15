What happened between Jonathan and Ana in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11?

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a new segment on May 14. Episode 11, titled My Knight in Shining Armor, saw the teams travel through Portugal, hoping to secure their spots in the finale, where they would race for the $1 million cash prize. Jonathan and Ana, who struggled to complete the previous leg in France, mainly due to Jonathan's disappointment with Ana, faced a similar stress in episode 11.

Not only did the married couple get lost while driving to their challenge locations, but they also bickered and clashed throughout the race, which impacted their productivity. Jonathan and Ana spent significant time completing tasks, which put them behind the other teams. Navigation proved a major hurdle for the couple as they argued about who was better at driving and following directions.

However, Jonathan and Ana did not give up and put their best foot forward to complete the Portugal leg of The Amazing Race. To the viewers' surprise, the episode ended on a cliffhanger as Jonathan and Ana pushed themselves not to finish in last place and get eliminated.

The Amazing Race season 37 star Jonathan grows frustrated with Ana

Jonathan and Ana, as third-place finishers from the French leg, started the race in Portugal after Carson and Jack, and Josiah and Alyssa. However, after arriving at the airport, they realized all teams would board the same flight, which made all leads null and void. Since the players were now on an equal playing field, Jonathan and Ana wanted to test their limits and reach the finale.

After arriving at Porto, Portugal, The Amazing Race teams learned that they had to do a valet roulette, which would determine if they would drive an automatic car or a manual one.

After Jonathan and Ana arrived in Portugal, their valet gave them the keys to their car and their next clue, which asked them to head to Granjao, Vila Marim. The Amazing Race couple was given a manual car, while Carson and Jack received an automatic one.

Just as Jonathan and Ana had predicted before the race that it would be stressful, they found themselves in a predicament as soon as the leg commenced. They got lost on their way to Granjao, allowing the others to gain a lead on them. All three teams reached the location, and some even completed the task, while Jonathan and Ana fought and argued about their situation.

In an attempt to pacify the situation, The Amazing Race star Ana asked Jonathan if he wanted to take over the wheel, but he refused to and opined that she was the worst at navigation. Jonathan continued to grow frustrated with Ana, expressing his disappointment in her skills.

After a while, they stopped and asked some locals for directions, and finally made their way to Granjao. Upon arriving, they learned they had to roll wine barrels to a winemaking house to proceed in the race. However, before that, they had to paddle across a stream.

Jonathan and Ana continued to bicker and argue about their performance and decisions, even while paddling, which hampered their productivity. After a while, the couple completed the task and headed to Castello de Santa Maria de Feira, where they were challenged with a Roadblock.

To complete the Roadblock, Jonathan or Ana, either one of them, had to hit the bullseye of three moving targets. Jonathan volunteered to do the archery task, but he entered the challenge thinking he would get eliminated. As he completed the task, he received their next clue, which asked them to head to São Bento Porto Train Station.

Even while driving to the train station, Jonathan and Ana argued about their position in the race. The Amazing Race episode ended on a cliffhanger with Jonathan and Ana waiting at the station for the train.

The Amazing Race season 37 will air the finale on May 15, 2025, only on CBS.

