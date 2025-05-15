“GOATED”- The Amazing Race fans react to Carson & Jack securing the first place in episode 11

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11 was released on May 14. Titled, My Knight in Shining Armour, the episode saw the remaining teams competing to be in the finale as they wandered through the streets of Portugal on this adventure.

Among the remaining teams, including Alyssa & Josiah, Jonathan & Ana, and Han & Holden, Carson & Jack were the frontrunners. They reached the Pit Stop first, winning Business Class tickets for their return to the US.

Han & Holden arrived next, followed by Alyssa & Josiah. Jonathan & Ana came in last.

Fans of The Amazing Race came to X to react to Carson & Jack's lead in the latest episode.

"DUDE CARSON AND JACK AGAIN! 2ND CHALLENGE IN A ROW THEY GOT IT 1ST TRY! THE MEN ARE GOATED!" a fan said.

"Carson & Jack making final 3 is no surprise at all. Very strong and resilient team. Han & Holden??? That’s a gag lol. They clawed their way through," said another.

"Carson and Jack are just the best! So much fun and such great sports!" added a third.

"YESS CARSON AND JACK MADE IT TO THE FINALE," commented another.

Fans of The Amazing Race celebrated their win and noted that they made it to the finals.

"Absolutely crazy how much more competent Jack & Carson are than everyone else," an X user wrote.

"Oh Carson and Jack are winning this season," another user wrote.

"Really hoping Carson and Jack win this season," commented one.

"Carson and Jack stay winning," said another.

The challenges Carson & Jack conquered through their run on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11

Carson & Jack secured first place in the last episode of The Amazing Race as well, so they departed first in episode 11. But their advantage didn't serve them because all the other teams ended up booking the same flight to Portugal.

Once they got there, they had to pick a car key out of the 5 keys presented to them to determine if they got an automatic car or a manual one.

Carson & Jack got lucky here with an automatic one. When they were asked to get to a location, they got there rather quickly, as the other teams struggled to navigate their way. Their early arrival helped them because they were the first to finish the wine barrel rolling task they were given.

Their Roadblock challenge consisted of one member dressing up as a medieval soldier, firing a bow & arrow at three moving targets. Carson took it up and won it, once again, before anyone else. They then got into a train, which was also caught by Han & Holden, but that didn't tarnish their lead.

For their last challenge, the teams had to solve a mosaic puzzle before setting out for their Pit Stop. Carson & Jack sailed through that too, and won the episode, seamlessly entering the finale.

For more updates on The Amazing Race season 37, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @theamazingrace.

