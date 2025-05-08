“Thank you Carson”- The Amazing Race fans react to the cast member pushing Jonathan off the boat

Episode 10 of The Amazing Race Season 37, released on May 7, brought more intense competition as the finale approaches. Brett and Mark were shockingly eliminated after arriving last at the pit stop.

In this episode, teams had to play water jousting — a challenge where each teammate fought an opponent with a staff while standing on a boat. They had to knock their opponent into the water to get their next clue and move forward in the race.

The first teams to compete were Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack. Han and Carson went against each other with the staff. It was Han who secured the first win. After this, Carson faced off with the next team, Jonathan and Ana. He knocked Jonathan off the boat, succeeding at the game and advancing further. Fans of The Amazing Race came to X to react to Carson pushing Jonathan off the boat.

"Needed a Jonathan ego hit so bad thank you Carson," a fan said.

"Is it sad how much I enjoyed Carson pushing Jonathon off that boat?" said another.

"Apparently, Jonathan is going to be pissy the entire time because he couldn't knock Carson off the boat. I want them GONE!!!" added a third.

"Carson knocked out the Goliath name Johnathan," wrote another.

Most fans of The Amazing Race praised Carson for pushing Jonathan into the water because a general fan consensus doesn't agree with Jonathan's behavior towards Ana and the game since the beginning of the season.

"Jonathan got knocked in the water by a D&D nerd," an X user wrote.

"Jonathan butt hurt bc he got pushed off the boat and now taking it out on Ana. I wish she would tell him to f*ck off!!" another user wrote.

"Jonathan is so f*cking insufferable #theamazingrace (thank u carson for pushing him off the boat)," commented one.

"Someone please knock Jonathan in the water," wrote another.

What else happened in the water jousting on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10?

In the first match between Han and Carson, Han won because of the way she balanced herself on the shallow boat. While Carson was confident about winning, because of his gaming background, he had to give it another try with Jonathan. He won this time.

Jonathan then went off against Josiah and won, advancing further. Brett and Mark arrived almost at the same time, and the final battle happened between Mark and Josiah. Because they were the last team to compete, the winner would get to straight up advance straight to the clue further, while the loser would get a 10-minute penalty.

Josiah won, so he and Alyssa rushed to their next clue, behind the other teams, while Brett & Mark waited for 10 minutes. This 10-minute lag they incurred during the water jousting challenge had them lag the whole game, and eventually resulted in their elimination from The Amazing Race season 37.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

