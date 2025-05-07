"Taking the taxis almost helped us a little" — The Amazing Race star Erika admits her mother wouldn’t have kept up

In an interview with the RHAP: We Know Reality TV podcast on April 25, 2025, The Amazing Race contestants Erika and Melinda reflected on their journey as a mother-daughter team. Discussing the final leg of their race,

“I think taking the taxis almost helped us a little just because it gave my mom that moment to crush it at the dance and really give us like a full experience of enjoyment,” Erika shared.

Although the decision led to time penalties, Erika explained that it allowed Melinda to conserve energy and complete the roadblock successfully—something they found deeply rewarding, even if it didn’t save them from elimination.

The pair, who made it to the top six, expressed pride in their run, especially as one of the few all-female and mother-daughter teams to go that far. Melinda, the oldest contestant that season, dealt with physical setbacks due to past injuries, making the decision to use taxis a strategic one.

Despite the penalties, they believed the overall experience, including Melinda’s standout performance in the dance challenge, made their final leg meaningful and worth it.

The decision to take taxis and the impact on their final leg in The Amazing Race

Erika and Melinda explained that their choice to take taxis—though penalised—was ultimately necessary in The Amazing Race.

“We probably would have had a 30-minute penalty for each cab, which was four.” Erika said.

Melinda, the oldest contestant on the season, had been facing physical limitations due to past injuries.

“Six months before I had fallen from the attic and I had broke my heel… then I was in a car accident and had injured my spine,” she recalled.

Melinda added that she had been undergoing physical therapy and had started walking again only recently. Despite the setbacks, both remained positive about their experience. Erika said they were proud of what they achieved, especially as an all-female team.

The taxi decision, although costly in terms of time, allowed Melinda to contribute meaningfully to one of their final tasks in The Amazing Race, creating a memorable and fulfilling moment in the race.

On teamwork, strategy, and support from other racers

Throughout the interview, Erika highlighted that working with other teams was part of her strategy in The Amazing Race.

“My whole strategy really was to be like everyone kind of feel pity for us and help us,” she explained.

She believed that being kind and helpful could result in teams supporting them in return, especially given their disadvantages. Erika noted how important the cast dynamic was,

“We were very grateful that Holden did say, ‘Well, we just need to tell them or whatever.’ So we were grateful for that pass because who knows, we might have had a Phil eliminator right there.”,” she shared.

Erika appreciated Holden stepping in to help them during the Cyber Task, even after he and Han had initially moved ahead. Melinda also reflected on her efforts despite the injuries and her determination not to hold Erika back. She said, “I wasn’t up to my physical health that I normally am in,” and mentioned that ADHD and vision problems added to the challenges.

Still, she stayed active, sometimes even running ahead before Erika could finish reading the clue, which Erika joked about during the podcast. They also talked about how their dynamic helped them stay balanced.

Melinda's high energy often pushed them forward, while Erika’s strategic thinking grounded their gameplay. According to them, this balance, combined with their bond, kept them going throughout the race, even when things got tough.

New episodes of The Amazing Race air every Wednesday on CBS.

