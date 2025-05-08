“WOO LETS GO”— The Amazing Race fans react to Carson and Jack securing first place in episode 10

Season 37 of The Amazing Race has made it to episode 10 on May 7. It saw the game intensifying as the season inched closer to the finale, with only a handful of teams remaining to compete in a neck-and-neck competition.

Ad

Episode 10 documented several interesting challenges, including a water jousting challenge, and one where they had to identify 11 types of chess games. In the Detour Challenge, the teams were given an option between Out to Dry and For the Birds. The teams to choose the former had to do a bucket full of laundry, while the other Detour had them build nests for storks.

Carson and Jack lagged behind in the previous legs because they encountered problems with their navigation and got lost quite often. This time around, Jack drove their vehicle while Carson navigated, making for the perfect partnership and landing at their Detour in the first place. They also got to the Pit Stop first, securing the win in episode 10.

Ad

Trending

Fans of The Amazing Race reacted to Carson and Jack securing first place in episode 10 on X.

"WOOO LETS GO CARSON AND JACK," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"CARSON & JACK...... PLEASE WIN THIS FOR THE QUEERS B*TCH !!!!!" said another fan.

"Carson and Jack are my winners," added a third.

"YESS CARSON AND JACK GOT 1ST PLACE," wrote another.

Some fans of The Amazing Race also reacted to the fact that Carson and Jack were able to navigate without getting lost, which eventually contributed to their win.

"So happy Carson and Jack survived tonight! I was so extremely nervous with the self drive we ALL saw what happened last time there was a self drive! Can’t wait to watch Carson & Jack win TAR37 on Thursday!!" an X user wrote.

Ad

"Carson and Jack didn’t get lost while driving themselves," another X user wrote.

"CARSON & JACK ARE BACK LEADING THE RACE. I'M GLAD TO SEE THEM COME BACK STRONGER TODAY AND GET BACK ON TRACK. IT REALLY SHOWS THE CONSISTENCY IN THEIR TEAM WORK," commented one.

"I think they will win too tbh, but I thought Vegas would win," wrote another.

Ad

The chronology of teams arriving at The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10 pit stop

After Carson and Jack showed up at the Detour Challenge first, they watched the demonstration about washing the soiled clothes they were given and even finished their task before the second team, Han and Holden, arrived. They were already on their way to the Pit Stop when Jonathan and Ana arrived.

Ad

Ad

Brett and Mark were already working with their nest for storks when Alyssa and Josiah arrived and sped through their nest building. Both teams encountered problems with their nest making as their work took time to get approval. Even though Brett and Mark had arrived first, Alyssa and Josiah got the directions to the Pit Stop first.

Carson and Jack had already made it to the Pit Stop even before some of the teams started their journey towards it. Alyssa and Josiah, after finishing their nest, came in second place, while Jonathan and Ana arrived in the third place. Han and Holden, who struggled getting the approval on their washed clothes made it in the fourth place.

Ad

Brett and Mark arrived last because they got lost on the way. They were eliminated and finished their The Amazing Race journey, saying that they didn't regret anything of their decisions.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More