"We DO NOT WANT to see Jonathan any longer" — The Amazing Race fans react to episode 11 ending on a cliffhanger

The Amazing Race season 37 aired the first part of its finale on May 14, 2025, while the second part is set to air on May 15, which will declare the season's winner. Episode 11, titled My Knight in Shining Armor, saw the four remaining teams travel across Portugal, hoping to reach the Pit Stop on time and secure a spot in the final three. However, the segment ended on a cliffhanger.
With only three spots available in the last leg of the competition, each team put their best foot forward to outperform their competitors. Carson and Jack, as well as Han and Holden, finished in first and second places, leaving room for one more team to join them in the last stage of the contest: the race for $1 million.
The two teams fighting for that last spot were Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana. In the last challenge of the leg, the teams had to go to Ode Porto Wine House and complete a tile mosaic puzzle and tile it on a wall to receive their next clue. It was a head-to-head contest between Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana.
Right when it seemed like Jonathan and Ana had a lead on the married nurses, Jonathan dropped a tile and shattered it. The episode ended there, without revealing the consequences of Jonathan's slip. The Amazing Race fans on X expressed their opinions on the cliffhanger, while many hoped Jonathan and Ana would get eliminated.
"I'm so annoyed with @AmazingRaceCBS.... Why are they prolonging this episode on who got eliminated??? We DO NOT WANT to see Jonathan any longer on our screens. He's not entertaining or pleasurable to watch. Like WTF," a fan wrote.
"THIS CLIFFHANGER YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME AHHH," another fan commented.
"Amazing Race ending with a "To Be Continued" is just epic. There needs to be a penalty for that broken tile, right? Too stressful!! Jonathan needs to go home..." a netizen tweeted.
Many fans of The Amazing Race hoped that the cliffhanger would result in Jonathan and Ana's elimination from the race.
"I’m praying they made it a cliffhanger just so they’d get big views of people tuning in to see that guy get eliminated tomorrow night. PLEASE get that a**hole off the show," a user reacted.
"The show never ends on a cliffhanger. Even the show wants Johnathan gone," a person commented.
"Oh, a cliffhanger... CHILEEEE Alyssa & Josiah PLEASE beat Johnathan & Ana," another fan wrote.
However, many fans of The Amazing Race were displeased with the cliffhanger.
"why did that episode end like that," one user posted.
"They REALLY had to leave on a cliffhanger?!" a person reacted.
"You’re kidding… the cliffhanger," another netizen commented.
What happened in the mosaic-puzzle challenge in the The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11?
Carson and Jack were the first ones to correctly solve the puzzle and complete the challenge. Consequently, they finished the Portugal leg in first place, earning business-class plane tickets to the U.S. Meanwhile, Han and Holden struggled with their puzzle. Elsewhere, Alyssa and Josiah, as well as Jonathan and Ana, got off the train and rushed to the winery.
Soon after, Han and Holden also completed the challenge and reached the Pit Stop in second place. So, it became a close contest between Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana, as both teams were arranging the puzzle at the same time.
Alyssa and Josiah failed to secure the expert's approval but got it right after a few tries. In the meantime, Jonathan and Ana were also approved to lay the tiles on the wall.
Once both teams of The Amazing Race started arranging the tiles on the walls, Alyssa realized her opponents were faster than her. Consequently, she urged Josiah to hurry, telling him the opposing team was "almost done."
However, before Jonathan and Ana could complete the task, a tile slipped and fell from Jonathan's hand. The episode ended, as the screen showed:
"To be continued..."
The Amazing Race is available to stream on Paramount+.