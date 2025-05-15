Here's why I think The Amazing Race producers should limit Jonathan and Ana's screentime

**Disclaimer: This article on The Amazing Race is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Amazing Race season 37 released its latest segment, Leg 11, titled My Knight in Shining Armor, on May 14, 2025. The segment saw the final four teams — Jonathan and Ana, Alyssa and Josiah, Carson and Jack, and Han and Holden — race across Portugal for a chance to enter the finale. With $1 million at stake, each team gave it their all to outrun their opponents.

However, for some, the pressure proved overwhelming. The challenges were not only daunting but also taxing. While the contestants pushed themselves to their limits to avoid getting eliminated, for one team, it became a bigger issue.

Jonathan and Ana struggled with navigation, but what actually impacted their progress was their constant bickering, especially Jonathan's snide comments directed toward his wife. He never missed the opportunity to make Ana realize that she had failed to meet his expectations, jeopardizing their chances of reaching the finale.

From making her feel inferior to disregarding her efforts, Jonathan has done it all, irrespective of how his autism has influenced his outbursts.

While I understand reality TV needs drama and conflicts to thrive, I strongly feel that the producers of The Amazing Race need to limit Jonathan and Ana's screentime for the sake of the viewers.

Not only is it exhausting to watch Jonathan mistreat Ana, episode after episode, but it is also triggering for many. To watch a partner get mistreated, for whatever reason that may be, is disturbing and uncomfortable.

Ever since the onset of The Amazing Race, the episodes have heavily focused on Jonathan's darkest moments on screen, making him a popular topic of discussion and directing viewers to watch the CBS show. However, I feel the content is being overused and should be limited because it is triggering and can influence viewers in several ways.

The producers of The Amazing Race need to realize where to draw the line

It goes without saying that viewers want to see drama, fights, arguments, and more from the same category while watching a reality TV show. However, I believe everything has its limits. For a show with an educational purpose, it doesn't sit right with me to center it around a person's negative demeanor, especially if it will go unaddressed every week.

Although I understand how and why it is beneficial from a marketing standpoint, I cannot overlook how uncomfortable Jonathan's treatment of Ana is to watch. Netizens on X have expressed a similar sentiment. One person wrote:

Another fan of The Amazing Race explained why Jonathan's demeanor was overwhelmingly difficult to process.

"I honestly don't think I can take watching anymore episodes with this Jonathan dude. He's horrible as hell and there's no way you're going to convince me he's not verbally abusive to his wife," another user posted.

I firmly believe that to let Jonathan have the center stage and not be held accountable for his misdemeanor, week after week, sends the wrong message to the millions of people watching The Amazing Race.

In the May 14 episode alone, Jonathan repeatedly asked his wife not to be "annoying" and called her out for being poor at navigation, instead of helping or assisting her with the directions. As his frustration escalated, he snapped at her, saying:

"Do you know what 'pull over' means?"

Ana, on the other hand, simply listened without protesting or expressing how she felt about his remarks. From a viewer's perspective, the conversations between Jonathan and Ana are triggering. Jonathan not only demeans Ana's efforts but also tries to prove that his understanding of the tasks was superior and better in every sense.

In another segment of the episode, where the couple waited at a station to board a train, Jonathan snapped at Ana because she tried to stand in line before him. He called her "rude" and criticized her for "acting silly."

Moments like these make me question if their arguments qualify as "content" for a family-oriented show. I would rather watch the other teams occupy larger segments of the episode than witness someone consistently inferiorize their partner. Jonathan's attitude toward Ana is condescending and miserable.

Jonathan and Ana from The Amazing Race (Image via Instagram/@ana_towns)

Another primary reason why I feel The Amazing Race should limit Jonathan and Ana's screentime is that Jonathan's behavior goes unchecked every time. If production does not wish to intervene, do not preach that bad conduct has no consequences.

In the latest episode, while finishing the mosaic challenge, Jonathan asked Ana to "zip it," asking her to be quiet. It is beyond my understanding how such a tone or language can pass and not be addressed by producers.

Thus, I strongly believe the show should edit or cut down on Jonathan and Ana's screentime because it is disturbing to witness someone verbally exploit another person.

Stream episodes of The Amazing Race only on Paramount+.

