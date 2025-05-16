"Jonathan & Ana are the WORST!"— The Amazing Race fans react to Alyssa and Josiah's elimination in the finale

The Amazing Race season 37 finale picked up where episode 11 ended with Ana and Jonathan and Josiah and Alyssa head to head in a race to be the first team to meet Phil Kheogan at the pit stop.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, but in episode 12, the season finale, it was revealed that Jonathan and Ana were the first team to make it to the Pit stop and became the third team to be in the finale. As a result, Josiah and Alyssa were eliminated from the CBS show.

Fans online reacted to the latest elimination and were upset to see Jonathan and Ana make it to the finale instead of Josiah and Alyssa. They took to social media to react to the shocking elimination and while chiming in, one person wrote on X:

"Alyssa & Josiah deserved so much better! Jonathan & Ana are the WORST! I almost feel like the have been pushed through the end on purpose because they ellict emotion one way or another. Still, Alyssa & Josiah have something more value than the money: real love."

"I’m DISGUSTED Jonathan & Ana are in the final 3 in Amazing Race. That damn Jonathan was a snot, a PAB & verbally abusive to Ana. She deserved it, not him. He’s needs to get over his damn self I really want Josiah and Alyssa to help them start a family," a fan commented.

"I swear if amazing race is rigging this for Jon & Anna !! Because the amount of times they were last n Jonathon was pouting n BS’n #theamazingrace2025 JUSTICE FOR ALYSSA & JOSIAH !!!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 felt the eliminated team was "robbed":

"Alyssa and Josiah were robbed!!! I hate to see them go but they truly are one of the most positive teams I’ve seen on #AmazingRace. Their marriage & partnership is beautiful! My winners," a person wrote.

"There is no worse feeling than seeing Alyssa and Josiah get eliminated… they deserved to be in that top 3," a fan commented.

"So so sad Alyssa & Josiah are not in the finale! #AmazingRace37 Wish Jonathan could go home and leave Ana in the race. He’s so disrespectful and such a baby. Go Han & Holden! Go Carson & Jack," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"Josiah and Alyssa may not have technically won but they won with how much they love each other and how healthy their relationship is and that they are such good people," a person wrote.

"this is actually one of the worst things that has ever happened. What do you mean I have to watch Jonathan abuse Anna in this finale? It should’ve been on Alyssa and Josiah," a fan commented.

What happened to Josiah and Alyssa in The Amazing Race season 37 ahead of their elimination in the finale?

In episode 11 of The Amazing Race season 37 (part 1 of the finale), the teams made their way to Portugal, where they participated in Valet-Roulette to see whether they'd get an automatic or a manual car.

Josiah and Alyssa got an automatic car and made their way to Granjao, Vila Marim. As per their clye, they had to roll barrels of wine to a winemaking house. By the time Carson and Jack finished the task, Alyssa and Josh arrived for the wine-related task.

Although Han and Holden arrived after The Amazing Race season 37 team, they finished the task before Alyssa and Josiah. On to the next destination, Carson and Jack arrived at Castello de Santa Marie de Feria first and started the Roadblock challenge.

Alyssa took part in the roadblock that involved archery. She succeeded in the second attempt and went to the train station. However, the train left before they could reach and met with a minor accident when they got hit by another car. This put them further behind while Carson and Jack maintained their lead in The Amazing Race season 37 finale.

Towards the end of the episode, Jonathan and Ana and Josiah and Alyssa were competing in the Mosaic tile task together and were in a race to be the first team to reach the pit stop. However, Jonathan and Ana beat the couple and continued their journey.

Fans online reacted to Jonathan and Ana beating Josiah and Alyssa online and were upset to see the latter go home.

Episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are available to stream on CBS.

