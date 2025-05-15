"They’ve obviously been struggling" — The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan on Jonathan and Ana's tumultuous relationship

Phil Keoghan, the host of The Amazing Race, revealed his stance on Jonathan and Ana in a May 12 interview with TV Line. Jonathan had especially been under fire from fans of the show for the way he talked to her wife, Ana. During the run of season 37, Jonathan has called Ana a "terrible partner" and even asked her to "stop whining".

Ad

Phil observed that the couple had been struggling during the run of The Amazing Race and suggested that they might have joined the show to test their relationship.

“With Jonathan and Ana, probably the most controversial team that we’ve had this season, they’ve obviously been struggling in their relationship... Fans have a lot of opinions about this particular team,” expressed Phil.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race host also opined that it's difficult to judge relationships from the outside and emphasized that he doesn't try to figure out why some relationships work while others don't. He stated that he's not an expert on relationships and believes it's "unfair to judge" couples based on limited information.

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan believes Jonathan and Ana are a strong team

Ad

In the same interview, Phil Keoghan noted that despite their relationship issues, Jonathan and Ana make up to be a strong team. However, Phil believed that Jonathan's highly competitive nature had contributed to some of the problems between them. The Amazing Race host had spoken to Jonathan during the show about balancing his competitiveness with kindness.

“Even when he comes in second, to him it’s a loss. One of the things I discussed with him along the way was, ‘Hey, you’ve got to take it easy on yourself, but also take it easy on your partner,’” recalled Phil.

Ad

Ad

He pointed out to Jonathan that most of the time, even after doing your best, it doesn't lead to winning. Phil understood that Jonathan put pressure on himself, but he expressed that it was unfair to pass that pressure on to Ana. Phil even advised Jonathan to understand that it's okay not to win every challenge since the competition was tough.

As the competition is filmed earlier, it usually takes time for the episodes to roll out due to the production phase. In Jonathan and Ana's May 8, 2025, YouTube video on The Road Less Traveled, Jonathan acknowledged his past behavior towards Ana during their time on the latest season. He took responsibility for treating her poorly, which had upset many viewers.

Ad

Ad

However, Jonathan noted that he and Ana had made significant progress since then. In the comment section, he thanked a fan for their support after the fan apologized for leaving a negative comment.

“No apology needed. I treated Ana very poorly while we were on the show and I understand how that can trigger a lot of strong emotions in people, but yes, we have come a long way since then. Thank you for your support,” wrote The Amazing Race star Jonathan Towns in the comments.

Ad

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Amazing Race, Jonathan and Ana have been struggling as they try to finish the finale before other contestants. The May 14th episode was part 1 of the two-part finale, with the second part airing on May 15th.

Watch the second part of The Amazing Race season 37 finale on Thursday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More