"Intimacy doesn’t require a wedding ring"— Love on the Spectrum season 3’s Dani Bowman explains split from Adan Correa

Love on the Spectrum star and DaniMation Entertainment founder Dani Bowman addressed her separation from Adan Correa through TikTok on April 17, 2025, per E! Magazine. The 30-year-old animation company CEO explained their 18-month relationship ended due to differing views on physical intimacy before marriage.

In her video message, Love on the Spectrum star stated,

"I actually waited for Adan to be ready for over a year and I would've kept waiting if I felt like there was still hope. As someone on the autism spectrum, I've learned to be direct about what matters to me."

She continued,

"For me, intimacy doesn't require a wedding ring. It requires love, trust and honesty. I know that not everyone agrees and that's OK. We're allowed to have different values."

Their relationship, which started after a speed dating event in season 1, concluded before the third season premiered on April 2, 2025. Bowman has since begun dating Henry, a 32-year-old Huntington Park Police detective, whom she met in October 2024 during a DaniMation charity event, per InTouch Weekly magazine.

Love on the Spectrum cast member Dani Bowman finds new love after 18-month relationship ends

During their final conversation shown in Love on the Spectrum season 3, Dani Bowman expressed feeling misled after an earlier talk where Adan discussed accepting physical intimacy with proper consent and protection. This discussion had given her hope for finding middle ground.

Their different perspectives became clear when Adan firmly stated his decision to wait until marriage, leading to their separation.

On the other hand, Adan Correa spoke with Tudum on April 10, 2025, describing how his religious beliefs shaped his choices in relationships. His faith provided strength through challenging times in his life, including experiences of social isolation and bullying. These personal struggles deepened his connection to his spiritual values.

"My religious beliefs help me understand the difficulties I've faced in life," Correa told the publication.

The emotional phone call where they decided to end their relationship showed both partners processing the reality that their core values didn't align. Despite considering various perspectives during their time together, Adan Correa stayed true to his convictions about the proper timing for physical intimacy. Netflix aired the breakup episode as part of the season premiere on April 2, 2025.

Dani's new chapter

According to InTouch Weekly Magazine, Bowman met her current boyfriend, Henry, a 32-year-old detective from the Huntington Park Police Department, in an unexpected setting. Henry presented DaniMation with a check supporting autism awareness in October 2024. They maintained a friendship while Bowman worked through her recent breakup.

In her April 7, 2025, interview with Tudum, Love on the Spectrum star described her current relationship. She shared,

"Like a perfectly timed plot twist in one of my own animated stories, someone completely unexpected walked into my life,"

Her new partner Henry's, Instagram profile highlights extensive travels to Texas, Ireland, Chicago, London, Punta Cana, and Montana.

Bowman officially announced her relationship with Henry through social media on March 14, 2025. She used Taylor Swift lyrics to hint at her new romance before the season 3 premiere. The timing sparked fan discussions as her split from Adan hadn't yet aired. She clarified details about Henry in an April 2 Instagram post,

"Finally get to share with the world. Yes, he's 32, neurotypical, and a police officer. We met last October, and we are in an official relationship."

Henry shared their first date photo on his Instagram the same day, marking their relationship's public start. In the caption, he wrote,

"Finally get to share with the world. Fun fact: The first photograph is from our first date back in November,"

Their relationship announcement coincided with the premiere of Love on the Spectrum season 3, bringing a new dimension to Bowman's ongoing story of personal growth and romantic fulfillment.

For more updates, fans can follow Love on the Spectrum star Dani Bowman on Instagram - @danibowman1.

