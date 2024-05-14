Is Nneka Ihim leaving Real Housewives of Potomac? Status of the cast member, explored

Nneka Ihim is the third person from the cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac to exit the show before its season 9 after Candiace Dillard Basset and Robin Dixon announced their exit earlier this year. Nneka confirmed the news of her departure in a People exclusive, published May 13, where she also confirmed that this won't be the last time fans would be seeing her.

She said—

"As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I’ll be seeing you all again soon".

Fans of Real Housewives of Potomac are familiar with Nneka's journey with IVF, which is also the reason for her decision to put the show on a halt, as she wishes to fully devote herself to getting pregnant.

What did Nneka Ihim have to say about her exit from Real Housewives of Potomac season 9?

In an exclusive interview with People, the 37-year-old revealed that she won't be returning for season 9 of the show. Stating the reason for her unexpected exit, Nneka Ihim said—

"At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority."

She also thanked the fans who had seen her go through with the IVF on the show and supported her. She also mentioned the stigma around fertility and thanked fans for standing by her side through it. She said that their uplifting and kind remarks had made her more determined to share her fertility story.

She also thanked Bravo and the Truly Original network for the opportunity they gave her, and the lifelong friendships she built with the Potomac ladies in the course of her run on the show. In a statement that confirmed her return Nneka Ihim said—

Despite being the newest member on the show, joining in season 8, Nneka Ihim garnered quite a fan following from her short run on Real Housewives of Potomac for her strength and boldness and her fertility journey.

This first-generation Nigerian-American grew up in Wisconsin and studied law there. She then moved to Los Angeles for work and practiced there for 10 years; this was where she met her now husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim. She married him and moved to Potomac, which became the start of her Real Housewives journey.

She now is the CEO of a dating app called Hello Africa, the founder of an alcoholic beverage company, and a non-profit organization called A Life of Lux.

Who else from the main cast is leaving Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 besides Nneka Ihim?

The Real Housewives of Potomac will see a cast re-shuffle for season 9, as Nneka Ihim becomes the third main cast member to announce her absence from the upcoming season. Candiace Dillard Basset started the chain by announcing her exit on March 25, in a People's exclusive.

The reason for her exit after serving as the main cast member in six consecutive seasons was that she had other responsibilities to look after and wanted to give them her full attention. However, like Nneka, Candiace also promised to see her fans later.

Other than these two, Robin has also announced her exit from the show on April 15; when she shared on her podcast called Reasonably Shady, that she wasn't invited to the upcoming season by the producers of the show. She said—

"I was fired, for lack of better words. …It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years".

As per Parade.com, season 9 of the show is most likely to come out in 2025.