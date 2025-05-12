"It was amazing" — Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reveals fans paid tribute to Garrison in the form of donations

The most recent episode of Sister Wives season 19 aired on May 11, 2025. In this episode, Janelle Brown shared her gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans following her son's death. The filming occurred a few weeks after Garrison Brown tragically took his own life. Garrison was Janelle and Kody Brown's son from Sister Wives.

The episode revealed that fans of the show donated to the High Country Humane Center, where Garrison adopted cats. Janelle Brown expressed her astonishment at the overwhelming number of donations received from around the globe. She added that people were also contributing to local animal shelters in Garrison's honor.

"All of the humane societies in Flagstaff received donations from all over the world. It was amazing," Janelle revealed on Sister Wives.

Kody and Janelle Brown open up about grief and their son's legacy on Sister Wives

As mentioned earlier, Garrison Brown had a strong affection for cats. Just weeks before his death, he brought home a new cat from a pet adoption event. Janelle revealed in a confessional that after his passing, the family members took responsibility for his pets.

Later in the Sister Wives episode, Janelle Brown and her daughter, Savanah, visited the High Country Humane Center, where they saw a plaque dedicated to Garrison. The center also renamed a cat adoption room in his honor, where people can interact with cats and kittens before adopting any. Janelle became emotional after seeing the plaque in the cat adoption room.

The plaque featured a photo of Garrison with his pets and a message "in his memory". The manager told Janelle and her daughter, Savanah, that $25,000 had been raised for the High Country Humane Center since Garrison's passing. This allowed them to waive adoption fees for a month. This resulted in 36 cat adoptions for the centre, which was a 20% increase for them.

Janelle believed that this outcome was a meaningful legacy for her son.

"He would be so ... obviously if he was here, we would not be having this conversation, but he would get a kick out of this," Janelle said. "I think, because his cats were like his, they were kind of like his grounding thing. They're what kept him in a good place," mentioned Janelle.

Garrison's brother Gabriel was moved by the community's response to his death as well. He felt it was special to see people come together to honor his brother. By the end of the episode, Janelle Brown expressed that her emotions were "complex" after her son's passing.

While she was grateful for the good that had come from the donations to the Humane Society, she was also constantly reminded of the fact that her son had passed away. Also in the episode, Kody Brown shared his feelings as he struggled to come to terms with Garrison's passing. He described grief as coming in waves that he couldn't escape.

In a confessional, Kody revealed that whenever he felt overstimulated, he would start crying. He took Garrison's ashes to Wyoming, where he wanted to lay him to rest near family members. Kody wanted to complete the circle by burying his son next to his grandparents. He mentioned that the realization of him never seeing Garrison again was too much, as there was so much "left unsaid" and "undone".

The new episode of Sister Wives season 19 aired on May 11, 2025, on TLC.

