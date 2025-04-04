"It was very disappointing" — Southern Charm star Venita Aspen reveals why her friendship with JT is over

In season 10 of Southern Charm, Venita Aspen became more vocal within the group and developed a close connection with Jarrett Thomas aka JT. During the season, Venita and JT spent a lot of time together and in an update after the finale, they revealed that they had begun dating.

However, JT later announced that he was in a relationship with someone else, leading to tensions between the two Southern Charm co-stars. In an exclusive interview with Deadline on April 3, 2025, Venita discussed how the friendship began, how it shifted after filming, and why it eventually ended.

“I will take both sides into consideration before I make a decision. So that’s basically what I was trying to give in that moment. He lost that when he decided to continue to speak ill of me on social media weeks after the reunion was filmed. It was very disappointing.” she shared.

Venita also discussed Leva Bonaparte’s departure from the show, her own plans for the future, and her interest in returning for another season.

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen talks about her fallout with her co-star JT

During her interview with Deadline, Southern Charm star Venita discussed how her and JT's bond strengthened after their trip to Jamaica.

“We decided to show our friendship [and] share it with the rest of the world,” she said.

As filming wrapped, the two explored a romantic relationship privately, between September and November. However, things changed when JT announced his relationship with another woman, leading to tensions between the two.

The two continued to have issues when on the Southern Charm After Show, Venita also mentioned that she had helped JT pay for an outfit. JT responded on social media by posting receipts to show he had paid her back.

The back-and-forth spilled online, which Venita said ultimately changed how she saw him. She added that she initially gave him space to explain himself during the reunion.

“In that moment, that was the first time JT and I had spoken and or seen each other since everything kind of hit the fan. I will give this guy a shot... and figure out if this is something that is worth saving,” she told the publication.

Leva’s departure and Venita’s plans for the future

Leva Bonaparte announced her exit from Southern Charm after four seasons to focus on her businesses and the Southern Hospitality spinoff. Venita expressed mixed feelings about the news, stating that she didn't want to talk about it. She added that she was "excited for Leva" but admitted that she was sad that she wouldn't be back.

“I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it. I am very excited for Leva, but I would be remiss to say that I’m also very sad for myself to not have her back,” Venita said.

Venita shared how much effort the women put into their connections this season, mentioning that Leva was more active and present during filming. While she's sad viewers won’t get to see that continue, she remains supportive of Leva’s decision.

Looking ahead, Venita confirmed that she is open to returning. She said that while she was excited for another season, there would be "no more holding of the tongue."

She mentioned that feedback from viewers had made her more confident about expressing her opinions on the show. She added that seeing others share similar views gave her the confidence to continue speaking up.

When asked if she would consider filming with JT again, Venita said that for the time being, she wouldn't. However, she noted that her perspective might change in a few months.

Outside of Southern Charm, she shared that she is working on a coffee table book and developing a new business project. The idea involves creating a website focused on tablescapes, offering a single destination for hosting and design-related needs.

Southern Charm reunion episodes are currently available to stream on Bravo.

