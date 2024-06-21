“It was exhausting”— Perfect Match season 2’s Dominique sheds light on her on-screen relationship with Bryton

Netflix released Perfect Match season 2 on Friday, June 7, 2024. Initially, the streaming platform released the first six episodes, with the next three episodes releasing on Friday, June 14, 2024. The finale of the second season was released on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The season saw Dominique Defoe match Bryton Constantin. While they chose each other, things didn’t quite work out between them from the beginning. Their fellow contestants were enjoying their time with each other, while Dominique and Bryton were arguing on their first night together.

Bryton didn't take Dominique's advice during the compatibility challenge and he also said that yoga wasn't a real type of workout. Things took a turn for the worse when Bryton made her cry, leading to him being dumped. Dominique also shared her views on how Bryton had toxic behavior and views.

Noting that she was on the show looking for love, Dominique added that Bryton put her "through an incredibly emotionally draining process."

"I came here looking for love, and it was exhausting," the reality star said.

She added that the arguments that were shown between her and Bryton weren't the actual reason behind their fights. The Perfect Match season 2 contestant said that they got into fights because she was "standing up for entire groups of people." She claimed that Byton "continuously was saying hateful rhetoric."

Perfect Match season 2: Dominique shared more about Bryton Constantin

Squid Game: The Challenge's Bryton Constantin and Too Hot to Handle's Dominique were matched in Perfect Match season 2. The Netflix show's format sees contestants being matched in pairs to move forward. However, Bryton and Dominique weren't particularly happy or compatible with each other, since the beginning.

Dominique Defoe spoke to Netflix Tudum about her experience with Bryton, saying that since their first night, she has hated Bryton. She added that he put her through an emotional rollercoaster.

"He put me through an incredibly emotionally draining process where I had to go through the labor of combating somebody who has no self-awareness or respect for anybody else. I came here looking for love, and it was exhausting," Dominique said.

She noted that despite her dislike for him, she knew that she had to be matched with someone on the show to move forward in the show. In a TikTok video, Dominique revealed the reasons behind their arguments, claiming that Bryton would constantly make hateful statements.

"I liked him for maybe two hours, and then it became very evident to me that he was the kind of person who was using me to get hate speech across on television," the reality star said.

Dominique also spoke about how Bryton had slammed the Perfect Match season 1 contestant, Dom, for crying. She stated that her former match was "going on about how men shouldn't be able to cry," or be emotional.

"He was basically going on about how men shouldn’t be able to cry, express their emotions, or wear clothes outside of their gender expression, He slammed Dom for crying during the first season," she added.

She noted that she would never date someone like Bryton in real life, due to his toxic thoughts.

Perfect Match season 2: Dominique and Bryton's physical challenge

During their first physical challenge, they were tasked with thrusting together over water and racing to the finish line. For the strategy part, Bryton ignored Dominique and the result of that challenge was tearful.

Shedding light on that incident, Dominique shared that her then-match was "being patronizing" and talking down to her.

"He was being patronizing and talking down to me, further confirming what I already knew. He cannot take advice because he finds it insulting to his manhood ... I find that disgusting," she said.

Later on, when Bryton shared his views on LGBTQ+ identity in Perfect Match season 2, it raised the tensions between the duo even more. According to Dominique, Bryton said that it was fine that she was bis*xual because she was a woman.

"He's like, ‘Oh, I think it’s fine that you’re bis*xual because you’re a woman … and I think it’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve," the reality star noted.

For that, Dominique felt like reaching the braking point inside the villa. She expressed it and said that her "soul literally left my body" as argued with him about an antigay hate slogan.

"My soul literally left my body. Now I’m sitting here arguing with him about what’s basically an antigay hate slogan. We literally spent 45 minutes just arguing about gay rights. I don’t think he’s listened to a single thing I said," she recalled.

Later on Perfect Match season 2, Dominique knew that her relationship with Bryton was not going anywhere. Hence, she tried to focus on newcomers who entered the villa before deciding to leave the villa on her terms.

Fans can stream Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix.