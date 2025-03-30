"It irks my spirit"— Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi criticizes Lauren's "ridiculous" gameplay

When Million Dollar Secret premiered on March 26, 2025, Lauren was appointed as the first secret millionaire of the season. However, after surviving herself from the first elimination dinner, she made the choice to drop out of the position.

In episode 3, Lauren confessed to her cast mates about her position, telling them that she was tired of deceiving them through her role. While some contestants praised her decision to share such important information, others, including Jaimi, Sydnee, Chris, and Corey, grew suspicious of her and decided to vote her out.

During episode 3's elimination dinner, Chris asked Lauren why they should trust her and not eliminate her when all she did was lie to them through her role as the millionaire and later acted like a "saint".

When Lauren stated that she had a moral code guiding her actions in the competition, Jaimi dismissed it as "nonsense." She went on to say that Lauren's gameplay seemed "ridiculous" to her and admitted that it deeply irked her spirit.

"This absolute nonsense has got to stop. Whatever this is you got going on, Lauren, is absolutely ridiculous, and it irks my spirit. Your energy and mouth has been about certain things like… 'Oh yeah, of course you and Sydnee…,'" she told Lauren.

Million Dollar Secret star Lauren pleads not to be voted out of the show

Near the end of the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, as the contestants arrived for the elimination dinner, host Peter Serafinowicz asked them to share their thoughts on who they were going to vote out.

Chris started the discussion, stating that he would be voting for Lauren. He noted that since they didn't have a clear idea of who the millionaire was, it was better to vote out the strongest player instead of wasting their votes.

When Chris asked Lauren if it wasn't a valid reason for them to eliminate her, the Million Dollar Secret star shared that it was a bonehead move. She then noted that she was a valuable player and had openly shared whatever was asked of her.

In response, Chris argued to Lauren why they should trust her when all she did was lie to them during the time she was the millionaire and was now acting like a "saint" as if nothing had happened. Lauren defended herself, stating that she had a moral code guiding the way she played the game and that integrity was her driving force.

"I do have a heart for what I think is the right way to play a game and what I think is integrity. That's what motivates me," Lauren said.

Jaimi, however, had had enough of Lauren's gameplay. She expressed her frustration with Lauren. The Million Dollar Secret star accused Lauren of making questionable remarks about her and Sydnee. Mocking Lauren’s speech, she also suggested that Lauren was either talking too much or spreading misinformation about them.

When Lauren responded that she didn’t appreciate being mocked, Jaimi countered by saying that her actions were merely a reflection of Lauren’s own behavior and energy.

"That's what you did. I am a mirror reflection of your energy, so if you don't like it imagine how I feel. That is really the reason why I'm gonna be voting for you tonight," Jaimi said.

Despite Lauren's plea not to be voted out of the show, she received the same number of votes as Sydnee. She was eventually eliminated after the secret millionaire's vote acted as a tie breaker.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

