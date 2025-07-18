“It was so nostalgic”- Chasing the West star Drew Scott comments on helping city dwellers move to the countryside 

A brand-new HGTV show, Chasing the West, premiered on the channel last week, with real estate experts and brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott at its helm. The brothers reportedly grew up on a ranch in the West, so on Chasing the West, they assisted families relocating from the city to the countryside.

On July 10, the same day as the season premiered, Jonathan and Drew appeared in a Good Day interview and shared what it was like to introduce city people to the ranch life.

"This was so nostalgic for us to get back out...back in the saddle and help these families try to figure out what life outside the city would be like realistically," said Drew.

They discussed the things that the show helped new countryside homeowners with. These included helping them choose a house, renovating it, teaching them essential life skills to survive there, and much more.

What Jonathan and Drew Scott said about their new HGTV show, Chasing the West

Jonathan and Drew Scott were popularly known as the Property Brothers after their show of the same name. On this show, the two of them helped homeowners renovate their houses within the budget they had. The brothers were well equipped with the technical know-how to give homes a revamp, making for a coveted plot.

Property Brothers had 14 seasons before producers at HGTV decided to diversify and utilize Jonathan and Drew's expertise to the fullest. Chasing the West came with a never-before-seen format, as intriguing as the show before.

In the said interview, the interviewer mentioned how both of them grew up on a ranch, and stated that Chasing the West didn't only focus on the house, but on the lifestyle change that came with moving to the countryside. Jonathan noted that there were people in the city who were tired of the fast-paced living and wanted to move to a place where they could have more space, somewhere that had beautiful scenery.

"We actually filmed some of this not too far from Sacramento, all throughout California, Texas, Arizona," he shared.

Giving more insight into the show, Jonathan stated that owning a beautiful property in the countryside didn't mean that the owners knew how to sustain a life there. He said some of them had "no clue" about the kind of work that was involved in running a ranch. So, they introduced them to reality and showed them what it was like to lead a life there.

The interviewer demanded to know if the show was only for people who were interested in moving to a ranch or also for ones who wanted tips on interior design. Jonathan explained that the show helped these families relocate step by step. They first took the families on a house hunt and made them choose a house. City dwellers wouldn't know what it was like to buy a rural property, and that made the show an educational watch.

"Even if you're not looking to abandon the city, you'll still get inspiration from the show," added Jonathan.

He added that the show was funny too, and gave an example of a woman who wanted to have a chicken farm all her life, but when she could finally have it, she didn't want it because she realised she was afraid of chickens. Drew added that they had to help these people understand how they could thrive as a business as well.

