"It was real, it was raw, it was ugly" — When Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny opened up about her season 9 experience

Destiny Payton from Love & Marriage: Huntsville sat down with therapist Deon Catchings on February 3, 2025, through YouTube Live to answer fan questions. When asked if she was happy to return for season 9, Destiny shared mixed feelings. She explained that her experience on the reality show was complex, with moments of happiness, and gratitude for her personal growth.

Destiny acknowledged that her return to the show was criticized by some, but she stood by her decision.

"I know a lot of people criticize the whole story and everything that I actually came back in, and at the end of the day, it was real, it was raw, it was ugly," said Destiny.

Destiny reflected on her time on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, describing it as both a challenging and therapeutic experience. She found it helpful to see herself in difficult situations and to work through her emotions. Overall, Destiny expressed pride in her growth and progress throughout the season.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny opens up about friendship fallout with Melody

In another conversation with Deon Catchings, the topic of Destiny Payton and Melody Rodgers's friendship came up, as they were once close pals. The friendship between the stars of Love & Marriage: Huntsville deteriorated over time, which was showcased frequently throughout the latest season.

Melody revealed in the show that she began to distance herself from Destiny because of the latter's association with people she was estranged from, including her ex-husband Martell Holt. Destiny claimed her friendship with Holt predated her relationship with Melody. As the topic of their friendship was discussed, Destiny became emotional.

Melody expressed surprise that Destiny spent time with Holt and his mistress, Arionne Curry. Destiny explained that she was not friends with Arionne, but could not avoid her because of her friendship with Martell. Melody had other grievances, including Destiny ending phone calls to talk to Martell. She denied sharing information with Martell that Melody did not want him to know.

Melody also felt that Destiny was too needy and made everything about herself. Destiny alleged that Melody never expressed her concerns and suddenly cut her off, causing pain. She reflected on the situation and wished she had handled it differently if Melody had been open about her issues.

“If I had to choose, as close as Mel and I were, I probably would have been like, ‘Martell, I love you you my guy, but I’m rocking with her.' If I knew that I had to make a choice…had I been told that…and I said that to her face….” said Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny.

Destiny cried during the conversation. After regaining her composure in the interview, she described the close bond she once shared with Melody. According to her, they had similar life experiences as divorced mothers and businesswomen, which brought them together. Destiny reminisced about the times they spent together, running errands and taking care of their babies.

Back in the premiere episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9, titled Tropical Stormi, Destiny and Melody rehashed a past argument. Destiny had previously made a comment about Melody's mom, which the latter found hurtful. Destiny apologized for her comment, but Melody was unsatisfied. Melody wanted to know why she made the comment in the first place.

Destiny explained that she had said something she should not have, apologizing again. Melody still was not satisfied with her explanation. She felt that Destiny needed to take responsibility for her actions and explain why she made the hurtful comment. Destiny maintained that she had apologized and wanted to move forward.

The conversation ended with Melody rejecting Destiny's apology. In a confessional, Melody expressed her frustration with Destiny's lack of explanation for her comment.

Watch all the episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 on OWN TV.

