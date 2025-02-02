Love & Marriage: Huntsville showcases the personal and professional lives of African American socialite couples residing in Huntsville. Throughout the show, the cast navigates their relationship problems, conflicts within their friend group, friendship breakups, clashes, and arguments while focusing on the real estate venture.

One of the reality TV show's cast members, Dr. Melody Shari recently announced her departure from the hit OWN TV series. She released an exit statement via Bossip, which was reposted by itsonlyentertainment's official Instagram account on Friday, January 31, 2025.

In the statement, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody reflected on her journey since being part of the show from 2018 onwards, she also thanked people who supported her and were by her side throughout the tough times. Melody said:

"I am thankful for the the support of those who have shown me grace, loyalty and love. None of it has gone unnoticed and it never will be forgotten. I'm excited for my next chapter and what's to come. God bless. Love, your 2024 reality TV Queen."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari reflects on her journey on the show

Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast member Melody announced her departure from the reality TV series while looking back at her time on the show. Melody shared that she became part of the Oprah Winfrey Network's series back in 2018 and since then had a goal of "bringing that show to fruition." She continued:

"I only knew that bringing that show to fruition had been a goal of mine and it would be another one that I could knock off the list. I've always been intensely ambitious and I believed reaching this milestone was another step in the right direction. And it was for many reasons."

In the show, Melody showcases major parts of her personal and professional life from conflicts with her fellow castmates to her friendships. According to the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star, her life's darkest moments as well as good times have been documented and are now "sealed in history."

She expressed gratitude for people who supported her throughout her journey and presented her with opportunities that taught her major life lessons. Whether it comes to relationships or friendships, Melody views her experiences in a positive light, she further mentioned:

"Because of my time spent on the show, much of my life is now documented and sealed in history. I've been presented with opportunities beyond my dreams. I've had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people while unfortunately also learning tough lessons about life, relationships, and friendships. I count it all a blessing because without pressure there is no diamond."

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star concluded her exit statement by thanking the amazing people she met on this journey and closing this chapter on a good note. She said:

"It is not easy bearing some of your darkest moments to the world but it becomes easier when you know you were created to withstand the heat. Still, this chapter must come to a close and this is the end of my chapter with Love & Marriage: Huntsville."

To follow Melody's journey on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, viewers can stream all seasons of the series on OWN TV. Fans can also follow Melody on her official Instagram account to stay updated with what her next chapter brings.

