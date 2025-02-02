"What you did was bad"— Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion host Carlos criticizes Martell for sharing private photo of his ex Melody

Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion part 1 was released on February 1, 2025. In this episode, host Carlos King asked the cast about their conflicts throughout the season. During a conversation, Marsau said that he lost respect for Martell after the latter shared a private video of himself and his ex-wife, Melody. Martell refused to take responsibility but Carlos stepped in, asking Martell if he truly felt no remorse.

"You do realize what you did was bad?" Carlos King asked.

Martell denied doing anything wrong. Carlos reminded him that he had sent a screenshot of an intimate moment with Melody to her. Martell claimed it was no big deal since he sent it to Melody herself and nobody else.

Carlos asked Martell to acknowledge his mistake but Martell blamed his actions on the problems he and Melody were having. The host pointed out that sharing private moments was wrong, no matter the circumstances.

“It is abhorrently bad and hurtful”—Carlos calls out Martell's past actions on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion

Marsau accused Martell of sharing a private video of the latter's ex wife and trying to make it seem like she was sending it to someone else on Love and Marriage: Huntsville. Martell denied this, blaming Melody for telling Marsau. LaTisha corrected Martell, saying Melody never sent the video to them. Marsau mentioned that he told LaTisha to stay out of the situation when Melody shared her side of the story.

Martell called Marsau a liar and demanded proof on Love and Marriage: Huntsville. Carlos intervened, telling Martell that he was responsible for his own actions. Martell insisted he told Melody to leave him alone. The host repeated what Martell had previously admitted to, sending a screenshot of an intimate moment with his ex-wife. Carlos emphasized that this was hurtful and wrong.

"You admitted to me, 'Yes, I sent a screenshot of an intimate moment between me and my ex-wife.' And I'm saying to you, it is abhorrently bad and hurtful to know that a woman can have an intimate moment with her then-husband without it being sent back to her," expressed Carlos.

The conversation then turned to Martell's court case after his DUI arrest. Carlos asked about the outcome, mentioning that Martell had been arrested. Martell denied being found guilty to which Marsau expressed disbelief. As Martell began to explain his stance, Carlos interrupted and asked Melody if Martell was found guilty. She said he pleaded guilty.

Carlos was surprised and asked Martell why he didn't share this information. The reality TV star denied pleading guilty, saying Melody was not explaining the situation correctly. Melody clarified that Martell pleaded guilty but was now appealing. Martell insulted Melody, who told him not to speak to her.

Marsau joked that Martell was contradicting himself. Kimmi asked Martell why he didn't elaborate on the situation in his own words instead of getting upset with Melody's explanation. Marsau said Martell didn't have a good clarification. Martell said Melody shouldn't have explained it either. Kimmi replied that Melody didn't have to explain it.

"Who are you gonna believe, Martell or Martell? Because Martell says one thing, but then Martell says something else. 'You can’t find me guilty, I confessed, fool.'” quipped Marsau.

In other segments of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode, Martell faced backlash from LaTisha and others for his past conflicts. Host Carlos also talked to Maurice about his recent arrest and DUI case. Kimmi shared her frustration about people speculating about her husband's situation. She also discussed her own issues with Melody later on.

Watch the second part Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode next week on Saturday on OWN TV.

