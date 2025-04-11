“It was really clever”— Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio praises the winning team of Bailey and Tristen

Top Chef season 22, episode 5, was released on April 9. The Destination Canada-themed season once again paid homage to the world cuisine that Canada houses. In the newest episode, the customary Quick Fire round was replaced, as the contenders cooked at local restaurants in Toronto.

Bailey was eliminated in a previous episode of the season, but she made a comeback under the Last Chance Kitchen segment of the show, and was paired with Tristen. They had to take over a Greek cuisine joint called Soulas Modern Greek and serve dishes authentic to the flavors of Greece.

After the judges tasted their dish, they declared them the winners of the episode. Going into the details of a part of their dish called Kalamata caramel, judge Tom Colicchio said:

"I thought it was really clever making that caramel. It helped with the char, but it still gave us that briny flavor as well."

What the judges had to say about Bailey and Tristen's dish on Top Chef season 22, episode 5

After Bailey and Tristen, and Katianna and Caesar were told that they were the judges' favorite teams, Sara, the Top Chef guest judge, asked the former team to explain a part of their dish called Kalamata caramel. Tristen explained that they took the Kalamata olives and robot-couped them with garlic, caramelized sugar, and a "little bit of" Greek honey.

Tom Colicchio said that it was a really simple addition that resembled the laid-back structure of the Greek dishes. Tristen thanked him and shared that it was a big thing to refrain from using too many ingredients. Gail stated that they let the cuisine guide their dish. Their dish also showcased what they had learned.

Before announcing them as the winners of the episode, Sara said:

"Do not cook for anyone else, right? You will go much farther being true to yourself than trying to manipulate it to make someone else happy."

After they won the Top Chef episode, Kristen, the host, reminded them that they had just won another immunity, which would keep them safe from the upcoming elimination. Tristen and Bailey jumped around and celebrated their win, after which Bailey told Sara that her words left a mark on her.

"I thought your words were great, and I don't think that is how I was cooking before Last Chance Kitchen, and being pushed into that made me refocus and recenter and just be cooking food that I love," she stated.

Bailey and Tristen's process of cooking their dish on Top Chef season 22, episode 5

While cooking at the back of the restaurant, Bailey admitted that she was nervous about the time. Explaining their dish consisted of octopus, Tristen stated that octopus was pure muscle, so it took a long time to cook. By the time Tristen worked the octopus, Bailey cut the olives and told the viewers that those were the olives they wanted to use in theri tapenade.

Once the octopus was done, Tristen tasted it and said it was "delicious." He called it "nice and tender." and also appreciated its texture.

"The octopus is nice and briny. It tastes like it just came from the sea," he added.

He also said that it couldn't have done any better and that his number one concern was now out of the way.

New episodes of Top Chef season 22 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More