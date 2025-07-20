  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "It's not cool at all"— Baddies Africa star Elsie criticizes Badd Dolly and Big Lex for "hitting on" Tavii for the chain

"It's not cool at all"— Baddies Africa star Elsie criticizes Badd Dolly and Big Lex for "hitting on" Tavii for the chain

By Mohsin Nakade
Published Jul 20, 2025 09:00 GMT
Baddies Africa episode 10
Baddies Africa star Elsie (Image via Instagram/@elsietherealtor)

Baddies Africa episode 10 premiered on Zeus on July 13, 2025. The episode picked up where the Baddie chains drama left off, with Badd Dolly and Big Lex continuing to clash with Tavii—and vice versa—both verbally and physically.

Ad

In the episode, as Elsie was sitting with Big Lex, she asked her to elaborate more about her and Badd Dolly's situation with Tavii, as Tavii was mostly talking about their issue over her Baddie chain and getting it back.

Later in her confessional, Elsie revealed that Tavii was deeply upset about losing her chain, as it held significant meaning for her. She explained that Tavii felt disrespected by Big Lex and Badd Dolly and believed the fight was unnecessary. Reflecting on the situation, Elsie added that what Big Lex and Badd Dolly did wasn’t cool.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tavii is mad sad because that chain meant so much to her. She feels disrespected. She feels like Lex and Dolly are fighting out for no reason. She also feels that they are hitting on her for the chain, it's not cool at all," Elsie shared in her confessional.

Baddies Africa star Big Lex says that she doesn't have Tavii's chain

Ad

Tavii's drama with Badd Dolly and Big Lex began when Tavii was being awarded the Baddie chain for her performance and impact on the show. After Tavii was awarded the Baddie chain, Badd Dolly rushed in to start a physical fight with her. As they were exchanging punches, Badd Dolly leaned in and snatched Tavii's chain from her neck.

As the fight escalated, Big Lex jumped in to support her friend Badd Dolly, and together, they continued to clash with Tavii. Reacting to their aggressive behavior, Tavii expressed to the Baddies Africa producer and lead Natalie Nunn that she believed they were picking a fight with her just to create a storyline. She even had to shave off her head due to patches of her hair being damaged during her fight with the two.

Ad

In Baddies Africa episode 10, Elsie joined Big Lex, Ivory, and Russian Kream to discuss the Baddie chain drama. She shared that during the recent trip, Tavii kept talking about her chain and expressed concerns about her situation. This prompted her to ask Big Lex when she was going to give Tavii her chain back.

"So let's jump into f*cking business because I really want to know the tea. After the trip we went on yesterday, Tavii kept saying about her chain and things of that nature. Are you ever gonna give it back?" Elsie said before turning to Big Lex with a question.
Ad
Ad

In response, Big Lex shared that she didn't have the chain with her and that Dolly did. She noted that the two would eventually have to talk something out and clear the drama between them.

Later in her confessional, the Baddies Africa star expressed that Dolly should give Tavii back her chain. However, she wasn't sure how much time Dolly would take to do that.

"I do feel like Dolly should give Tavii her chain back. But knowing her, she's gonna give it back on her time. We never know when that is, so she'll just get it back whenever she gets back," Big Lex said in her confessional.
Ad

Later in Baddies Africa, Big Lex said that yesterday she fought Tavii in Dolly's place because Dolly couldn't get herself involved due to her eye injury. However, she noted that she couldn't continue to do it as it wasn't her fight, and she didn't have the chain with her.

Russian Kream chimed in that she, too, had unfinished business with certain girls. When asked to name one of the girls, Russian Kream named Kay Rixan, saying that she snuck up on her when she was injured.

Ad

Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.

About the author
Mohsin Nakade

Mohsin Nakade

Twitter icon

Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.

Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.

Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications