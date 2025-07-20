Baddies Africa episode 10 premiered on Zeus on July 13, 2025. The episode picked up where the Baddie chains drama left off, with Badd Dolly and Big Lex continuing to clash with Tavii—and vice versa—both verbally and physically.In the episode, as Elsie was sitting with Big Lex, she asked her to elaborate more about her and Badd Dolly's situation with Tavii, as Tavii was mostly talking about their issue over her Baddie chain and getting it back.Later in her confessional, Elsie revealed that Tavii was deeply upset about losing her chain, as it held significant meaning for her. She explained that Tavii felt disrespected by Big Lex and Badd Dolly and believed the fight was unnecessary. Reflecting on the situation, Elsie added that what Big Lex and Badd Dolly did wasn’t cool.&quot;Tavii is mad sad because that chain meant so much to her. She feels disrespected. She feels like Lex and Dolly are fighting out for no reason. She also feels that they are hitting on her for the chain, it's not cool at all,&quot; Elsie shared in her confessional.Baddies Africa star Big Lex says that she doesn't have Tavii's chain View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTavii's drama with Badd Dolly and Big Lex began when Tavii was being awarded the Baddie chain for her performance and impact on the show. After Tavii was awarded the Baddie chain, Badd Dolly rushed in to start a physical fight with her. As they were exchanging punches, Badd Dolly leaned in and snatched Tavii's chain from her neck.As the fight escalated, Big Lex jumped in to support her friend Badd Dolly, and together, they continued to clash with Tavii. Reacting to their aggressive behavior, Tavii expressed to the Baddies Africa producer and lead Natalie Nunn that she believed they were picking a fight with her just to create a storyline. She even had to shave off her head due to patches of her hair being damaged during her fight with the two.In Baddies Africa episode 10, Elsie joined Big Lex, Ivory, and Russian Kream to discuss the Baddie chain drama. She shared that during the recent trip, Tavii kept talking about her chain and expressed concerns about her situation. This prompted her to ask Big Lex when she was going to give Tavii her chain back.&quot;So let's jump into f*cking business because I really want to know the tea. After the trip we went on yesterday, Tavii kept saying about her chain and things of that nature. Are you ever gonna give it back?&quot; Elsie said before turning to Big Lex with a question. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn response, Big Lex shared that she didn't have the chain with her and that Dolly did. She noted that the two would eventually have to talk something out and clear the drama between them.Later in her confessional, the Baddies Africa star expressed that Dolly should give Tavii back her chain. However, she wasn't sure how much time Dolly would take to do that.&quot;I do feel like Dolly should give Tavii her chain back. But knowing her, she's gonna give it back on her time. We never know when that is, so she'll just get it back whenever she gets back,&quot; Big Lex said in her confessional.Later in Baddies Africa, Big Lex said that yesterday she fought Tavii in Dolly's place because Dolly couldn't get herself involved due to her eye injury. However, she noted that she couldn't continue to do it as it wasn't her fight, and she didn't have the chain with her.Russian Kream chimed in that she, too, had unfinished business with certain girls. When asked to name one of the girls, Russian Kream named Kay Rixan, saying that she snuck up on her when she was injured.Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.