"We had a thing" - Baddies Africa star Marissa opens up on her relationship with Russian Kream

Baddies Africa episode 10 premiered on Zeus on July 13, 2025. The episode carried on with the drama of the Baddie chains as the cast continued to explore famous countries in Africa.

Marissa Da'Nae, the newest addition to the cast who was introduced in the previous episode, returned in episode 10 to catch up with Rollie and Scotty and get updated on the latest happenings within the group.

During the conversation, Marissa revealed that she knew Russian Kream. When Natalie Nunn later asked her if they were friends, she said they "had a thing" in the past, before reminding the Baddies' producer that she liked girls.

"We had a thing. I like women," Marissa told Natalie.

Baddies Africa star Marissa talks about her past connections to Russian Kream and Kold Killa

Marissa Da'Nae made her Baddie debut with Baddies Africa episode 9, which premiered on July 7. With no time to rest, she was immediately thrown into the intensity of the show as she witnessed Tavii and Big Lex going at each other.

Marissa reappeared in episode 10, where she sat down with Rollie and Scotty to talk about her journey and get caught up on the drama that had unfolded so far.

"I just arrived at the house, we sitting by the pool and I'm getting close to Scotty and Rollie. They give me the rundown, a little tour of what's going on in the Baddies' house," Marissa shared in her confessional.

After asking Marissa how her flight was, Rollie asked if she had any issues with any of the current cast members, to which Marissa responded

"Not that I know of."

When Rollie followed up by asking if she knew anyone in the group, the newest Baddies Africa star revealed that she knew Russian Kream—and even used to date her.

"Talking of Russian Kream. Y'all girls be just putting y'all mouths on any and everybody like that sh*t is crazy. How did this even come about?" Rollie reacted in her confessional.

Natalie Nunn soon joined their conversation and asked what they were talking about. In her confessional, she shared that she came to meet their newest cast member, Baddie Marissa. She expressed excitement about seeing what Marissa was all about and how she would carry herself in the house.

As the conversation continued, Rollie shared that she wasn't on good terms with Russian Kream. She recalled a past altercation, claiming that Russian Kream ended up on the ground multiple times.

When Natalie asked the newest Baddies Africa star if she was friends with Russian Kream, she clarified that they "had a thing," also noting that she liked girls.

Natalie then brought up Marissa’s past connection to Kold Killa, mentioning that she had heard Marissa once dated Kold Killa’s baby daddy. However, she clarified that she hadn’t heard it directly from Kold Killa. In response, the new Baddies Africa cast member stated that she didn't have any issues with the Kold Killa.

Marissa later mentioned that she was on good terms with Kold Killa and explained that any perceived tension was just the internet trying to stir up drama. She made it clear she wasn’t getting involved, saying she was 'too grown' for that kind of mess.

"Me and Kold Killa, we are quadral. We quadral. At the end of the day, I'm gonna stand behind her before anybody else in this house because it's just morals of my man and his family," the Baddies Africa star added in her confessional.

Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.

