"It’s a situation of right person, wrong time" - Love Island All Stars contestant Marcel opens up about his breakup with Olivia Hawkings

Marcel Somerville from Love Island All Stars ended his relationship with Olivia Hawkins after six days following their villa exit. The split occurred in February 2025 when the couple returned to the UK from South Africa. Speaking on The Mirror's Bombshell Briefing podcast, Marcel shared specific details about their brief relationship timeline. He stated,

“For me, it’s a situation of right person, wrong time. It’s a situation of wanting focus on things I want to get sorted out first before I dive into another relationship and put more pressure onto life.”

The Love Island All Stars pair left the villa through a double elimination after landing in the bottom three couples with Ronnie Vint and Elma Pazar, plus Nas Majeed and Catherine Agbaje.

Marcel's ongoing divorce proceedings and personal commitments led to their mutual decision to remain friends. They currently maintain contact through regular conversations and plan casual meetups including football matches.

The relationship between Marcel and Olivia came to an end shortly after they departed from Love Island All Stars through a double elimination. Their exit sparked reactions from fellow contestants who expressed surprise at the outcome of the compatibility vote.

Love Island All Stars star told The Mirror's podcast that after leaving the show, he and Olivia spent six to seven days exploring their connection.

"When we left the villa, me and Olivia got to know each other over six or seven days in total," he shared.

Their connection in the South African villa grew steadily throughout the series. Though they weren't paired initially, Marcel and Olivia formed a strong bond during their time on the show. Fellow islanders supported their growing relationship, with many expressing confidence in their compatibility.

The villa also provided Marcel an opportunity to resolve past dynamics. He and former Love Island partner Gabby Allen addressed their previous relationship, leading to a positive resolution before his departure with Olivia.

The transition from villa life to reality proved challenging for the couple. Upon returning to the UK, Marcel and Olivia attempted to strengthen their connection away from cameras. They spent time together over nearly a week, but external pressures began mounting.

During the podcast interview, Marcel explained their post-show experience,

"You leave the villa together and people want something more. However, when you return to normal life, there are many things to handle."

The Love Island All Stars pair chose to avoid creating forced situations in their relationship. They agreed to maintain their connection as friends rather than pursue romance. This decision aimed to preserve their positive dynamic without adding unnecessary pressure. Marcel emphasized their choice to stay connected while acknowledging the timing wasn't right for a romantic relationship.

Marcel spoke openly about his current life situation on the Bombshell Briefing podcast. His ongoing divorce proceedings require significant attention and time.

"When you get back to reality, I've got a lot of stuff going on and she's got a lot of stuff going on," Marcel explained to The Mirror.

The reality star emphasized his need to focus on finalizing personal matters before committing to a new relationship. This decision stems from his marriage ending and the legal processes that followed. Marcel shared that prioritizing these responsibilities influenced his approach to dating post-show.

During the podcast interview, the Love Island All Stars star discussed his current priorities and approach to relationships. He explained his decision to handle existing commitments before pursuing new romantic connections. His focus remains on resolving personal matters without adding relationship pressures to his current circumstances.

In describing their ongoing friendship, Marcel highlighted their regular communication and casual approach. The pair maintains frequent contact while avoiding relationship pressure. Their plans include casual social activities like attending football matches together. This arrangement allows them to preserve their connection while respecting their circumstances and current life demands.

When asked about future possibilities, Marcel remained open while maintaining focus on his present priorities. He shared that timing plays a crucial role in relationships. Their decision to stay friends allows both parties to handle their individual commitments without relationship pressure.

Love Island All Stars season 2 episode 35 is set to air on February 16, 2025, on ITV2.

