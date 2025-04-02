"It's a violation" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star TLO makes a bold claim about Karlie's "snooping" habits

In the April 1, 2025, episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, TLO left the Cabo trip after fighting with Karlie, accusing her of recording him without consent. Though he returned later, he discussed their issues with Mendeecees and Yandy at a restaurant.

Ad

TLO shared that Karlie stopped him at the airport and had secretly recorded him while he spoke to his mom. He also mentioned their past arguments about AirTags and cameras at home.

"We got into arguments about these air tags, these cameras in the house. It's a violation, man," stated Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star TLO.

Mendeecees was shocked that Karlie had used AirTags on TLO multiple times, calling it a violation.

Ad

Trending

What other events happened in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 27?

Ad

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode began with Ashley asking Zane to apologize to RayFace, but Zane refused. The couple then joined others for drinks. Kendra shared that TLO had left the hotel, prompting Karlie to chase after him. Zane expressed concerns about the couple's situation in a confessional, noting that TLO's sudden departure was a worrying sign.

Ashley expressed unhappiness with Karlie, claiming Karlie had previously tried to get physical with Zane and offered him her hotel room key. When Yung Joc asked Zane about the previous week's events, Zane mentioned finding it awkward to be in the same room as Bambi's new boyfriend.

Ad

"Right when we sat down, the first thing Bambi says is, 'Okay, everybody keep it real. Do y'all feel weird with my n**a here?' Everybody else was faking. I said, 'I ain't gonna lie, I kinda feel f**king awkward," Lil'Zane stated.

Karlie and TLO had a disagreement at the airport. TLO discovered Karlie secretly recording him on her phone, leading him to try to leave the couple's trip. Karlie followed TLO to the airport and asked him to stay. Karlie admitted to having cameras in their home due to trust issues from past relationships. Eventually, Karlie convinced TLO to stay on the trip.

Ad

Ad

Later, TLO and Karlie joined Mendeecees and Yandy. When Mendeecees and TLO were alone, TLO mentioned finding AirTags on himself and his cars. Karlie joined the conversation and explained why she recorded TLO. She ultimately agreed to stop if TLO committed to being faithful.

Zane apologized to Bambi and RayFace while getting his makeup done. Later, during a group gathering, he suggested Ashley could learn from Rasheeda, which Ashley found amusing. Rasheeda took offense, causing tension. Karlie and TLO then joined the group, and Karlie led a sex education class.

Ad

Ad

After filming stopped, a heated argument erupted between Rasheeda and Yandy. The cast confirmed the argument, with each person sharing their account. The disagreement started when someone mentioned the tension between Rasheeda and Yandy. Yandy expressed her desire for a closer friendship, but Rasheeda stated they weren't friends.

"So Yandy started yelling, she was like, ‘Oh so we not friends?! I’m in all these f**king faces for you,'" recalled Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi.

Ad

The argument escalated into a shouting match, with Rasheeda saying Kirk was her only friend. The next day, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast discussed the incident and Yandy shared that she felt hurt by Rasheeda's comment about Kirk being her only friend. Yandy believed Rasheeda had pretended to be her friend for over a decade.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta episode concluded when local police stopped the buses, leaving the cast concerned about their safety in Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback