Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 27 recap — Karlie tries to get TLO back while Zane apologizes to RayFace

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is a reality TV series that premiered on MTV in 2012. It follows the lives of people in Atlanta's hip-hop scene and features prominent figures from Southern hip-hop. This is the second installment in the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

In the previous episode, Scrappy traveled to New York. Meanwhile, in Cabo, the couples faced challenges. Ashley confronted Zane about his past with Karlie. In the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, released on April 1, 2025, Karlie tried to make amends with TLO after their conflict. Zane apologized to RayFace, while Rasheeda and Yandy had a disagreement.

What happened in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 27?

The episode started with Ashley asking Zane to apologize to RayFace, which Zane refused. Soon, other couples joined them, and they got some drinks. Kendra revealed to the group that TLO had left the hotel and that Karlie had gone after him to prevent him from leaving. In a confessional, Zane expressed that, given the circumstances, things didn't look good for the couple.

"If you're fleeing a couples' trip less than 24 hours and you've only been married a couple of months, that is a red flag," stated Lil' Zane.

Ashley wasn't happy with Karlie and claimed she had previously tried to get physical with Zane and even given him the keys to her room. When Yung Joc asked Zane about the events from last week's episode, Zane stated that being in the same room as Bambi, aka Adizia Benson's new boyfriend, was "awkward." He later apologized and expressed regret for interfering.

Meanwhile, Kendra followed TLO to the airport, hoping to keep him in the city. She mentioned that due to past trauma from constantly hearing about other women being with TLO, she wanted to ensure he wasn't cheating on her. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star later apologized to TLO, stating she wouldn’t do it again.

TLO ultimately decided to return and sit down with Mendeecees and Yandy to discuss their issues. TLO shared that Karlie had recorded him without his knowledge and had even used AirTags to track him. Yandy acknowledged that TLO had the right to personal space. In a private conversation, Karlie admitted she wanted TLO to reassure her of his love.

Afterward, Zane felt the situation with RayFace was awkward and ultimately apologized to him. Bambi felt that the apology wasn’t genuine and thought it aligned with Zane's character.

"You know what, I'm here to fix my relationship, I've got bigger fish to fry. Time for me to be the bigger person and make up," stated Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil' Zane.

Yandy defended Rasheeda Frost during a conversation with Jasmine in earlier episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which led to a clash between Yandy and Jasmine. Jasmine accused Mendeecees of cheating and claimed to know a woman involved with him. A physical altercation ensued between Yandy, Mendeecees, Jasmine, and her friend Erica Racine.

Yandy felt that she and Mendeecees were caught up in Kirk and Rasheeda's issues. However, Kirk and Rasheeda denied this, asserting that Jasmine sought out Mendeecees. Yandy questioned why she supported Rasheeda, who hadn't reciprocated that level of support. The situation escalated into a heated argument between Yandy and Rasheeda, which wasn't fully captured on camera.

According to cast members, Yandy expressed her feelings about Rasheeda's lack of support. Rasheeda replied that she wasn't friends with Yandy or anyone else, claiming that Kirk was her only "ride or die." Yandy reacted strongly, shouting that she had defended Rasheeda despite not receiving the same loyalty in return. The confrontation ended with someone walking away, although it remains unclear who left first.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta air at 8 pm ET on Tuesdays on MTV.

