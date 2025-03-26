Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 episode 26 recap — Couples arrive in Cabo while Ashley questions Lil Zane about Karlie

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, season 12, episode 26, which aired on March 25, 2025, followed the cast as they arrived in Cabo for a couples' retreat. The new setting brought a mix of reflection, tension, and personal conversations.

Ad

The episode began with the host welcoming the couples and thanking them for taking the time to travel. The retreat's goal was to work on love and relationships, and most cast members seemed open to trying it.

While Lil Zane and Ashley discussed an issue involving Karlie, Yandy Smith-Harris reflected on her bond with Mendeecees Harris. Yandy shared that they used to exchange songs and love letters but acknowledged that their relationship had changed over time.

Ad

Trending

“We really wanted to make sure that we can really reconnect, and focus on love, and focus on relationships,” Yandy said.

Meanwhile, Bambi introduced her new boyfriend, Ray, which surprised the group given her history with Scrappy.

The Cabo trip begins with songs and new introductions in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Ad

As the group settled into the Cabo retreat, the atmosphere was filled with music and warmth from the local band. Couples arrived and gathered together as the host thanked them for attending. Everyone participated in singing welcome songs, dedicating songs to their partners.

Bambi introduced her new boyfriend Ray to the group in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. His presence caused a bit of surprise, especially considering her previous relationship with Scrappy. Bambi noted that Ray felt somewhat "nervous" being around so many new people, but the group welcomed him warmly on the trip.

Ad

Yandy and Mendeecees opened up about their own relationship. Yandy reminisced about their past, talking about the letters and songs that once defined their connection. Mendeecees agreed, mentioning that they had lost that connection over time due to their responsibilities. The couple viewed the retreat as an opportunity to reconnect in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Ashley reacted to Lil Zane singing a song for her and calling her "crazy."

“I’m in the vibe, I’m in the mood, I’ve been drinking since the aeroplane so right now everything you say is very lovely,” she said in a confessional.

Ad

As the group split up to rest before dinner, Ashley confronted Lil Zane about an issue—an incident involving Karlie and a hotel room key in this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Ashley confronts Lil Zane about Karlie and a hotel key incident

Ad

Later, Ashley sat down with Lil Zane to ask him about Karlie on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Their conversation began with Lil Zane joking that Ashley treated him better when she had been drinking.

“My goal right now is to make Ashley fall in love with me all over again,” he shared in a confessional.

He also mentioned that moving forward, he wanted to be honest and open, with no lies between them. Ashley questioned him about a hotel room key. She wanted to understand why Karlie had given him her key and whether anything had happened. Ashley explained that this had come up during a previous conversation with the girls, and she wanted to know if Karlie had tried to get closer to him.

Ad

Lil Zane explained that it had happened one night at a club years ago when Karlie gave him a room key and asked him to meet her. He said he thought they were just friends and that she might have wanted to talk.

“I think Ashley is making too much of this room key story,” he shared in a confessional.

He told her that nothing ever happened and reiterated that he never “hooked up” with Karlie. He also mentioned that he would never “allow” that to happen either. Ashley expressed that she was tired of Karlie being “fake,” leaving the matter unresolved for now.

Ad

Watch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airing every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback