“It was a stormy finish” — The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan teases dramatic season 37 finale 

The Amazing Race Season 37 is heading toward its finale, and host Phil Keoghan is offering a preview of what fans can expect. In an exclusive interview with TVLine on May 12, 2025, Phil discussed the final four teams and the challenges they faced as the competition reaches its conclusion.

The two-part finale will begin airing Wednesday in its regular slot on CBS, with Part 2 scheduled for Thursday at 9/8c. Phil shared that the final legs take the teams back to the United States, where they were met with unexpected weather conditions.

“It was a stormy finish. A challenging one for us and also for the teams,” he said.

The four remaining duos — Han and Holden, Jonathan and Ana, Alyssa and Josiah, and Carson and Jack — have managed to stay in the competition despite these obstacles. Each team has brought something different to the race, and according to Phil, they all have a legitimate shot at the million-dollar prize. Below, he breaks down the final four and shares his take on what makes each pair strong.

The Amazing Race host Phil reflects on Han & Holden and Jonathan & Ana

The Amazing Race host Phil described Han and Holden as one of the season’s most surprising teams.

“I think they surprised a lot of people and they surprised themselves, as far as how strong they are,” he said.

The brother-sister duo, being among the youngest in the race, weren't expected to go far, but Phil noted their steady improvement. “Now they realize, ‘Wow, hold on a second. We have a chance of going all the way.’” Their confidence appears to have grown with each leg, and Phil believes they are entering the finale with a renewed mindset.

Turning to Jonathan and Ana, Phil called them “probably the most controversial team” of the season. Their relationship dynamics have been under scrutiny, but their competitiveness has kept them in the race.

“Jonathan is probably the most competitive. Even when he comes in second, to him it’s a loss,” Phil shared.

He noted that while their personal tensions were evident, they’ve proven themselves as a capable team. “They should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved,” he added, hoping Jonathan takes away the importance of managing expectations — both for himself and for Ana.

Phil on Alyssa & Josiah and Carson & Jack

Phil praised Alyssa and Josiah for their strong partnership, pointing out how Alyssa often takes the lead in The Amazing Race.

“Alyssa’s really taken the lead. I think Josiah would agree with that,” he said.

Their success has come from playing to each other’s strengths and staying supportive. He shared that they’ve worked off each other’s "strengths and weaknesses and they’ve been incredibly encouraging of each other.” This consistent teamwork, he believes, is what has kept them strong throughout the season.

About Carson and Jack, Phil said the best part about them was that they were simply having a "great time" throughout the race. He explained that they’ve embraced the experience more than the competition. “They’ve laughed and they’ve enjoyed the experience.”

According to Phil, their mindset is in line with what The Amazing Race is meant to offer: a journey that goes beyond just winning.

“What people get to do on this show is not for sale. Even the winners… can’t afford to buy what we end up giving the teams,” he shared.

As the finale approaches, each of these teams carries distinct strengths, and Phil believes that makes the outcome unpredictable — especially with one last major challenge waiting in the "storm."

The two-part finale of The Amazing Race begins Wednesday and the second part airs on Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.

