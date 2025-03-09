"It is so trippy and so surreal" — Love is Blind star Monica shares how she felt after meeting Joey face-to-face for the first time

Love is Blind star Monica recently reflected on her experience when she first saw Joey in-person on the show. During a conversation on The Drive-In Podcast Network on February 27, 2025, she described the moment as something she never expected.

"Like anyone that's ever gone through that reveal process I think can agree it takes a second for your brain to connect this person in front of you and the voice, and it is so trippy and so surreal," she said.

During the podcast, Monica shared her perspective on what went through her mind leading up to the reveal and how she processed everything afterward. Monica and Joey’s connected during their time in the pods where they couldn't see each other. The reveal moment was a defining point in their journey, as it marked the first time they saw each other face-to-face.

Monica on the reveal with Joey in Love is Blind

Monica detailed the thoughts running through her mind when she first saw Joey. She explained how the emotional connection they built in the Love is Blind pods added more anticipation to the moment.

"I think that was just my brain just short-circuiting like, what the hell is going on here? This is not normal, but right," she recalled.

She described how the reality of the moment was different from what she had imagined:

"I really, really tried not to think what Joey looked like, but I did not expect the hair. Did not expect the hair. That was a shock, probably took a couple of days, maybe, to really sync in," she shared.

Monica added that while the experience was "surreal", she was also aware of the cameras and the setting, which made it different from a personal moment outside the show. She expressed her thoughts on the difference between their dynamic and other couples' reactions.

"I did start to see the reactions of other couples together—like being more touchy-feely and being more lovey, and Joey and I are like more silly," she admitted.

Monica noted that the conversations which took place after the reveal moment played a bigger role in determining the strength of their connection.

What happened between Monica and Joey in the finale of Love is Blind?

In Love is Blind season 8, Monica and Joey became the first couple to get engaged in the pods. However, when they reached the altar in the finale on March 7, 2025, Monica ultimately chose not to proceed with the marriage.

When asked if she would take Joey as her husband, Monica responded, "I don't right now." She admitted that she was about to cry, while Joey reassured her that everything was okay.

"And I just feel like we're not quite there," she added.

Joey supported her decision, acknowledging that even he wasn't "100%" ready. He told Monica that there were "bigger things and bigger growth" waiting for them after this. Despite choosing not to marry, the couple expressed their mutual appreciation for each other. Monica told Joey he was amazing and that she loved him, while Joey reflected on their journey.

"Meeting you in the pods, your energy, your light that you bring. You're the most beautiful person inside and out," he stated.

In the end, they left the altar together, holding hands as their guests cheered. Both Monica and Joey recognized that their journey had been meaningful, even if it did not end in marriage.

Watch Love is Blind season 8 currently streaming on Netflix.

