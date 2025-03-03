"Just embarrassing" — Married to Medicine fans react to Greg dedicating a song to Quad

The latest episode of Married to Medicine season 11 aired on March 2, 2025. The cast was still dealing with the issues from their trip to Key West. Some tried to move forward, while others were stuck in the past. One moment that stood out was Dr. Gregory Lunceford, also known as Dr. G, sharing a song he recorded about his past with his ex-wife, Quad Webb.

Greg played the song on his Bluetooth speaker for his friends, which made them laugh. Part of the lyrics was:

"Set me free. I got to be free from this bullsh*t!"

Some felt it was unexpected, while others questioned why he was still talking about Quad. Fans of the show took to X, reacting to this moment. One of the fans said it was "just embarrassing."

"My point exactly. Your husband makes a song about his ex-wife. Just embarrassing as h*ll. Nobody knows why Sweet Tea is still married to Greg," one fan commented.

"What tf Greg is going through with his son. And Tea simple ssa in the back screaming "good job Gregory," another user said.

"Greg's horrible cringe worthy song is reminiscent of Glen & Latisha's terrible song. When these men wanna get out their feelings, they don't need to go to the booth. Both situations, we hated it & the friends that were present laughed in their face," an X user wrote.

"Greg cannot be f*cking serious with this song. Lmaooo," a netizen tweeted.

Some Married to Medicine fans even joked that Bravo owes them "compensation" for making them listen to Greg sing.

"Oh Bravo owes me some compensation for my ears & eyes seeing & hearing Greg sing," a fan wrote.

"Tea should be embarrassed recorded Greg singing," one person said.

"Greg you wrote a song? at this point i think you need a few rest days instead of filing a restraining order on somebody," a tweet read.

"I don't know how T allowed Greg to let the public see that song. Truly delusional," another user commented.

Greg’s song and the cast’s reaction in Married to Medicine

During a casual meetup with Dr. Eugene and Dr. Scott, Greg opened up about how he felt after the tense confrontations in Key West. He expressed frustration that no one had checked in on him and then brought up the topic of his ex-wife, Quad.

Next, Greg shared that he had recorded a song to express his emotions. Greg told his friends before pressing play on the track:

“I had to get in the studio and let it out.”

As the song played, the lyrics made it clear that it was about his past relationship with Quad. Eugene and Scott couldn’t contain their reactions, exchanging glances before bursting into laughter in Married to Medicine.

While Greg seemed to believe the song was a way to express his emotions, the reactions from his castmates suggested otherwise. Toya and Dr. Heavenly later discussed Greg’s song at Quad’s girls’ night, with Toya questioning why Greg was still focused on his past marriage.

Meanwhile, Toya continued planning her Bridgerton-themed party, hoping to bring the group together. Elsewhere, Phaedra distanced herself from the group, making it clear she had no interest in attending future gatherings.

Watch new episodes of Married to Medicine airing every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.

