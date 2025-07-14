Kings Court season 1: Meet the Bachelors

Bravo’s newest dating series, Kings Court, officially premiered today, July 13, introducing three high-profile bachelors who are ready to focus on their personal lives. Hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, season 1 follows Carlos Boozer, Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, and Tyson Beckford as they each take on the challenge of finding a lasting connection.

Across the season, they will get to know 21 single women selected to join the journey. With backgrounds in modeling, professional sports, and wrestling, the cast brings a range of life experiences into the process of forming potential relationships in front of the cameras.

Get to Know the Bachelors of Kings Court Season 1

1) Carlos Boozer

Carlos Boozer is another participant in the Kings Court season 1. A two-time NBA All-Star, Boozer’s basketball career included time with the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. Before his NBA tenure, he played for Duke University, where he won a national championship and received MVP and First Team All-ACC honors. He also represented Team USA, winning a gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Following his professional basketball career, Boozer transitioned into broadcasting, working as an ESPN analyst. He is also an entrepreneur and published author of Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience.

Boozer has been married twice and has four children. As per Bravo, although those relationships ended, he joined Kings Court with the intent to pursue a serious romantic connection.

2) Thaddeus Bullard

Thaddeus Bullard, known in WWE as Titus O’Neil, completes the trio of bachelors on Kings Court. Bullard’s athletic background began in high school football before continuing at the University of Florida, where he also served as student body vice president.

His wrestling career includes titles such as WWE Tag Team Champion and the first WWE 24/7 Champion. He also hosted WrestleMania in 2021 and was recognized with the Warrior Award that same year.

In addition to his work in entertainment, Bullard is the founder of the Bullard Family Foundation and the author of There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid and Wrestling with Fatherhood. A father of three, he was named Celebrity Dad of the Year by the MEGA Dad Awards in 2015.

As noted by the show, Bullard is now an empty nester and is participating in the series to explore the possibility of finding a partner for the next chapter of his life.

3) Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford has made quite a name for himself a career spanning over two decades in modeling, film, and television. Beckford was the first Black male model to represent Ralph Lauren Polo, and he’s been a standout in global campaigns for Polo Sport, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, and New Era.

His portfolio boasts appearances in top magazines like GQ, Vogue, and Essence, and he even snagged the title of VH1's Man of the Year back in 1996.

Beyond modeling, Beckford has taken on the roles of host and judge in various fashion-related TV shows, including Make Me a Supermodel and America’s Next Top Model. He also made a successful leap into acting, landing roles in films such as Zoolander, Biker Boyz, and Addicted.

As stated in the show’s introduction, Beckford has not married and enters the show focused on forming a lasting partnership. He is also the father of one child and is active in nonprofit work with Kick4Life F.C.

Stream Kings Court season 1 anytime on Peacock.

