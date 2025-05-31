Kylie Jenner addresses fans mourning her “baddie” era amid relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner recently responded to fans claiming her "baddie" persona ended since dating Timothée Chalamet in the May 30 DAZED cover story. Addressing social media comments about the recent change in her style, she stated:

“That’s so funny, I’ve seen that before too, and I’m always like, first of all, the baddie never left. I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?"

Kylie Jenner then referenced a specific incident where she revealed that people saw her in a flowy dress once and thought "she was gone." She went on to add that she wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, and questioned whether a girl could not even wear such a dress once.

Kylie Jenner in her "King Kylie" era in Los Angeles - July 10, 2015 (Image via Getty)

The 27-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star linked her style evolution to lifelong experimentation. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on May 28, she talked more about her style.

"The Khy girl is a trendsetter, she’s not afraid to experiment with new styles, and she is a chameleon. I think that I’m kind of a chameleon with my style; I love to play. I’ve been like that since I was 16," she said.

Jenner’s 2016 "King Kylie" era featured blue hair extensions, stacked Cartier bracelets, and dramatic makeup. When DAZED asked to define the present moment in terms of her styling, she declared:

"This is the original baddie era."

In the Harper’s Bazaar interview, Jenner explained her recent preference for black dresses at Chalamet’s events, such as the 2025 Oscars. She said that they were not too attention-grabbing, and that one could never go wrong with a black dress.

Kylie Jenner's style identity beyond public perception

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 70th David Di Donatello - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Kylie Jenner’s rebuttal contextualizes her fashion choices as consistent self-expression rather than relationship-influenced shifts. The King Kylie references (2016’s colored hair, accessories) establish historical continuity. Jenner’s Harper’s Bazaar explanation frames style changes as innate.

"I’ve been like that since I was 16. I changed my hair color like once a week and cut my hair off and then put a wig on or put extensions in; and I’ve always switched up my style," she said.

Kylie Jenner also recalled style shifts during her pregnancies with Stormi (7) and Aire (3) during the interview.

"I wore sweats or pajamas every day... postpartum was [a stage] where you don’t really know how to dress for your changing body," she said.

Kylie acknowledged ongoing challenges balancing personal and professional life in the Dazed interview. She said she had been in the middle of figuring out how to delineate her personal and professional life. Jenner revealed that her schedule had gotten quite busy, and that she spent her time with her kids when not working.

She also admitted struggling to carve personal time despite prioritizing moments with Timothée Chalamet, as seen recently. On May 29, she and Chalamet coordinated courtside looks at the Knicks-Pacers game. When the New York Times asked Kylie last year during an interview if her style evolution was linked to Chalamet, Jenner deflected:

"I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

Kylie Jenner’s DAZED interview remains her sole response to the "baddie" discourse.

