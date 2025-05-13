"Kendall in the back is killing me" — Netizens react to Kylie Jenner and former bff Jordyn Woods cheering together after the Knicks' win

Kylie Jenner and former bff Jordyn Woods were recently seen cheering together after the New York Knicks won on May 13. The video, which was uploaded on Instagram the same day, came more than five years after a reported cheating incident involving Khloe Kardashian's ex, which caused Kylie and Jordyn's friendship to deteriorate.

Ad

The incident took place at an after-party at the home of Khloe's ex, the NBA player Tristan Thompson, in February 2019. At that time, Khloe was still with Tristan romantically.

Ad

Trending

Kylie and Jordyn were best friends at the time the scandal took place. Nevertheless, following the event, Kylie supported her sister and cut ties with Jordyn, while Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan and publicly criticized Jordyn for fracturing her family.

Meanwhile, during the recent Instagram video, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, could also be spotted. Once the video went viral, it drew reactions from netizens. One even spotted Kendall at the back and noticed how she was acting.

Ad

A netizen reacted as Kylie Jenner and former Jordyn Woods were seen together (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Others focused more on the best friends reuniting, as one said that Kylie had forgiven Jordyn, while another one said that they were glad that the two were friends again.

Ad

Netizens reacted as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were seen together (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Additionally, others also reacted in a similar way, as one said that their friendship was reportedly healed, while another one said that them rekindling their friendship was a happy occasion.

Ad

Netizens reacted as Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were seen together (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods kindled their friendship after 2019

Five years after their friendship soured over Khloe Kardashian's ex's infidelity, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reconciled in a TikTok video. In September 2024, The Independent claimed that the video showed the best friends standing next to each other while dressed in black.

Ad

They were observed lip-syncing to the words of 34+35, a song by Ariana Grande. Then, as Jordyn put her arms around Kylie, they smiled at the camera.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an October 23 Elle magazine cover article, Kylie Jenner also acknowledged that, despite the pain of not being friends with Jordyn, their separation was beneficial.

"I was heartbroken... We've always tried to talk through things, so it's never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance. Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that," Kylie said.

Ad

She went on to say that prior to the turmoil, she and Woods were completely dependent on one another. So, when they stopped communicating, Jenner had to come to terms with herself. The Kardashians star was also able to recognise how dependent she and Jordyn had gotten.

"I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well," Kylie Jenner clarified.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, in 2023, Tristan Thompson admitted to cheating and expressed regret to Kylie for causing her friendship with Jordyn to fall apart. After that, Kylie and Jordyn were spotted together in public for the first time in four years that same year.

Since then, they have been spotted together several times. In September, Kylie celebrated Jordyn's birthday by putting her affection for her friend on display. On September 23, Jordyn celebrated her 27th birthday by sharing an Instagram picture with the caption, "Chapter 27." Kylie responded, "hot !! happy birthday!!!!!!!!"

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More