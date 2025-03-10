Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship timeline explored as former reveals daughter True thinks they're married

In the March 6, 2025, episode of The Kardashians, internet personality Khloe Kardashian revealed that her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan, believes that her parents are married. The Shade Room shared a clip from the show where Khloe talks with her bestie, Malika Haqq, about True's thoughts.

In the clip, which was later posted by the same outlet on March 8 on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian could be heard saying:

“I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems. It's just probably better for her. It's not like she would really understand that it's okay.”

The Kardashian sister and her friend Malika Haqq took a car ride in the episode Khloéwood. As they drove, Kardashian further said:

“True thinks me and Tristan are married.”

True's parents, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, are currently separated.

Exploring Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship amidst their daughter's comment on the same

After initially meeting in 2016, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seen numerous highs and lows over the last six years. Together, they had two children during that period: a daughter named True Thompson, who is now four years old, and a son named Tatum, born through surrogacy in the summer of 2022.

When the two started dating in September 2016, Thompson was expecting a baby with Jordan Craig. Khloe and Tristan were frequently seen together in Cleveland, Mexico, and Los Angeles in October 2016.

As per People Magazine's report dated October 24, 2016, a source told the outlet:

"Khloé has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland with Tristan… She's very supportive of him, and they are getting serious. They really dig each other a lot, and she's planning to spend more and more time out there with him..”

They declared their love for one another in January 2017, as per People. Thompson made an appearance in the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March 2017. However, their turbulent relationship started shortly after this.

People magazine confirmed in September 2017 that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting their first child together. True was born in April 2018 amidst the rumors of Thompson cheating on Khloe.

He was accused of cheating Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods once again in February 2019, but Woods refuted it the following month. Eventually, in June 2021, the couple permanently ended their relationship despite several reconciliations. They are now co-parenting the kids.

In The Kardashians episode released on March 6, 2025, Khloe further stated that she does not want True to believe that her relationship with Tristan is the ideal form of marriage. She continued during the same car ride with her best friend:

“It is the right thing to do. In my apartment, get married, have kids. That's what I want to teach her. I don't want True going through life thinking ‘this is what a marriage is.. That, oh, you're married to someone…”

Additionally, the Kardashian sister also expressed her worry that she doesn't want True to grow up believing that marriage is being distant, avoiding love, or not being connected. She concluded:

“And they don't live with you.. And you never have to kiss them or you don't sleep in the same bed together. Like I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day and I would love them to see love and affection and romance. Like I do want them to have that…”

Khloe Kardashian further revealed that she feels that children should be protected from adult problems, even though she intends to explain things to True when she is older.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has not made any comments in response to his former partner's latest remarks.

