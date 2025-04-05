Liza Minnelli to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale: Reports

EGOT recipient Liza Minnelli will make her first RuPaul's Drag Race appearance during the season 17 finale on April 18, 2025, at MTV. The performer will receive the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award from RuPaul Charles, becoming the third honoree after Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, as per a Deadline report dated April 1, 2025.

World of Wonder Productions confirmed the appearance on April 1, releasing a photo of Minnelli with RuPaul on the main stage. The finale comes as Minnelli prepares for a Warner Bros. TV series adaptation of her upcoming memoir, based on 15 years of recorded conversations with Michael Feinstein.

The book documents her Hollywood career, personal challenges, including her experiences with Substance Use Disorder, and her unique entertainment industry perspective. Meanwhile, five RuPaul's Drag Race contestants remain in competition for the $200,000 prize money as the show celebrates its recent Outstanding Reality Competition Program win at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards.

Trending

The Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates influential figures in drag performance and fashion. Costume designer Bob Mackie received the first award during RuPaul's Drag Race season 15's finale. Cassandra Peterson, recognized globally as Elvira, accepted the honor in season 16, per Deadline.

The award maintains its tradition of acknowledging entertainment industry figures who have supported LGBTQ+ culture throughout their careers. Each presentation takes place during the finale episode, featuring a dedicated segment that highlights the recipient's cultural impact.

The entertainer's impact resonates through multiple seasons of the global franchise. Four different performers across international editions chose to portray Minnelli during the Snatch Game challenge. Alexis Michelle clinched victory on season 9 with her Minnelli performance. Canada's Drag Race contestant Scarlett BoBo brought Minnelli to the competition during season 1.

Hannah Conda from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 secured a win through her Minnelli characterization. La Voix continued the tradition on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6, earning top marks for her portrayal. The show has featured Minnelli's musical catalog throughout its run, with contestants performing her signature songs during lip-sync challenges.

Season 17 highlights

The current season showcases five finalists competing for the largest prize in the show. Sam Star, Suzie Toot, Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles, and Lexi Love remain in contention after a season of intense competition. Season 17 brought notable entertainment figures to the judging panel.

Musical artist Katy Perry served as a guest judge, alongside appearances by performer Doechii. Actor Hunter Schafer participated in the evaluation process, while television creator Quinta Brunson offered her expertise during crucial challenges. Singer Adam Lambert rounded out the season's roster of guest judges, each bringing distinct perspectives to the competition.

Production structure and team

World of Wonder Productions leads the RuPaul's Drag Race’s creation, maintaining consistency across its expanding franchise. As per Deadline, executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato guide the creative direction alongside RuPaul Charles. The production team includes additional executive producers Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, and Mandy Salangsang.

Michele Mills contributes to the executive production group, while Daniel Blau Rogge serves as MTV's executive producer representative. Julie Ha fills the supervising producer role. The U.S. edition started on Logo in 2009, moved to VH1, and now airs on MTV with streaming available on Paramount+.

About Liza

American actress and singer Liza Minnelli (Image via Getty)

Liza Minnelli, born March 12, 1946, holds an accomplished entertainment career marked by multiple industry awards, per Britannica. Her performance in Cabaret (1972) earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She made history as the first performer to appear simultaneously on Time and Newsweek magazine covers.

The performer started on Broadway at age 19, winning a Tony Award for Flora, The Red Menace in 1965. She has maintained a successful concert career alongside her film work. Her television credits include a recurring role in the series Arrested Development.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale is set to air on April 18, 2025.

