Love Island USA winner Amaya Espinal signs a deal with a top talent agency

Fresh off her Love Island USA season 7 victory, fan-favorite contestant Amaya Espinal has secured representation with powerhouse talent agencies Gersh and Untitled Entertainment, as Deadline exclusively reported. The 25-year-old nurse-turned-reality star, affectionately dubbed &quot;Amaya Papaya&quot; by fans, won viewers over with her infectious positivity and genuine quest for love.Ultimately, she took home the $100,000 prize with partner Bryan Arenales. Her signing with the same firms representing A-listers like Madonna, Emma Watson, and Ashton Kutcher signals a major career leap, with opportunities expected in entertainment, fashion, and brand partnerships.Amaya's journey from Love Island USA View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmaya's rise has been meteoric, and her Love Island USA journey started as she entered the Fiji villa as a Day 5 bombshell, navigated a dramatic love triangle, and won America’s heart during the Stand on Business challenge. During that, Bryan’s impassioned defense of her authenticity became a season-defining moment.Off-screen, her social media following ballooned to 7.5 million across Instagram and TikTok, all managed without outside help during filming. As she prepares for the Love Island USA season 7 reunion, which is on August 25, fans think her star will only continue to rise.Amaya's deal with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment, known for guiding stars like Uma Thurman and Mila Kunis, positions her for cross-platform success. Sources indicate potential ventures in TV hosting, acting, and lifestyle branding, capitalizing on her relatable charm and appeal. Her organic social growth makes her a coveted partner for beauty and wellness campaigns.What has happened since the Love Island USA finale View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe way Amaya handled herself on her show resonated with fans, and she was praised on social media for her high emotional intelligence during conflicts, which showcased rare reality TV depth. Love Island USA Season 7 was Peacock’s #1 streaming reality title for five straight weeks, with 40% new viewers, introducing her to a new demographic and gaining new fans.Despite her professional highs, Amaya faced personal turbulence when cheating allegations surfaced against Bryan post-finale, but the couple swiftly shut down rumors. Bryan posted a playful TikTok of Amaya jumping into his arms, captioning it, “When everyone thinks you're over, meanwhile this is u,s” based on a report by Cosmopolitan. Later, in a US Weekly interview, he confirmed they’re exclusive but taking things slow, prioritizing privacy over performative romance.The Love Island USA reunion on August 25 will revisit unresolved drama, including Amaya’s conflicts with Huda Mustafa. Fans are speculating brand deals for Amaya after Fenty Beauty and Tarte Cosmetics commented on her Instagram posts.With support from her new agency, Amaya may land hosting roles on Netflix shows or guest gigs like season 7 host Ariana Madix, who rose to fame on Vanderpump Rules. As Love Island: Beyond the Villa continues to succeed and season 8 casting begins, Amaya’s win highlights how the show can launch major careers.Love Island USA season 7 is now streaming on Peacock. The reunion episode will air on August 25.