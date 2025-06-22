Mama June star Josh Efird welcomes baby girl with girlfriend months after split from Pumpkin

Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 premiered on May 30, 2025, and the new season is already surrounded by real-life developments. Just days before the premiere, it was confirmed that Josh Efird—Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s ex-husband—welcomed a baby girl, Sadie Mae, with his girlfriend Breanna Godwin.

The couple’s daughter was born on May 1, around five weeks early, and was put in in the NICU. Breanna announced the birth on Facebook, writing, “Sweet Sadie Mae Efird is here! Born on 5-1-25 at 10:36 a.m. weighing 3 lbs. and 9 oz. and already kicking NICU butt.” Josh was tagged in the post and appeared in several photos holding the newborn.

Josh and Pumpkin finalized their divorce in September 2024, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their four children: Ella, Stella, Sylus, and Bentley. With both parties sharing custody, no child support was awarded.

Trending

“We coparent cordially... it depends on the day,” says Mama June star Pumpkin

While promoting the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis in May 2025, Pumpkin spoke to Entertainment Tonight that co-parenting with Josh has been “a bit of a challenge,” especially since he became a father of five.

“We coparent cordially, I’ll say that. “It depends on the day,” she shared.

Pumpkin explained that although fans will see her navigating a different living arrangement in the new season, she currently resides in the house she once shared with Josh. Josh now lives with Breanna. She also reflected on the end of their marriage, sharing that they began having issues as early as 2017, when their first daughter Ella was born.

“I was always talking him up… but in the background, we were probably arguing for three or four months,” she said.

Pumpkin added that the death of her sister Anna in December 2023 pushed her to reevaluate her relationship. She explained that after losing her sister Anna, she no longer wanted to be in a relationship where she had to keep asking for even the most basic level of effort.

Mama June shares that the family "knew" that the couple would end up splitting

During the interview, Mama June star Shannon shared that she had believed for a long time that Pumpkin and Josh were not meant to stay together. She stated that she had held back from telling Pumpkin until after the death of Anna Cardwell in December 2023. She shared that the family "knew for years" that she and Josh were not truly compatible.

According to June, Anna’s passing had a lasting effect on the entire family and led to several personal decisions. Explaining that the event made them reevaluate what they wanted out of life.

“I think when Anna passed away it opened up a lot of eyes,” she said,

Pumpkin also discussed how she used to present her marriage with Josh in a positive light to outsiders, even when things were not going well privately. She admitted that although parts of the relationship shown on camera were real, she often felt pressure to make things appear better than they were.

She added that keeping up the appearance of a strong relationship eventually became too difficult, especially while managing their home, four children, and other responsibilities. Despite those challenges, Pumpkin said that both she and Josh tried to be fair during the divorce process.

They agreed to joint legal and physical custody, with no child support assigned to either side. They also agreed to share costs related to healthcare, school, and activities. Now that Josh has a new relationship and a baby, Pumpkin admitted that co-parenting between them is still something they’re figuring out.

Catch the latest episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis available to stream on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More