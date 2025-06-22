Who is Mama June’s husband Justin Stroud and how did their relationship begin? Details explored 

Mama June: Family Crisis continues to explore June Shannon’s personal life, including her relationship with her husband, Justin Stroud. Their love story started during recovery and grew into a marriage that included two ceremonies—one private and one public.

Justin first entered the public eye in early 2022, when he and June began appearing together. He proposed to her in February 2022, and they got legally married in March of the same year. In February 2023, they held a formal wedding celebration in Florida, attended by June’s daughters.

Justin has also been featured in the show supporting June and her family through difficult times, including Anna’s illness. The couple’s journey hasn’t been without problems. Arguments over therapy and communication have been featured on the show, but they continue to work on their relationship.

Justin is also known for his past legal issues and recovery journey. Their relationship remains a key storyline on Mama June: Family Crisis, and fans have watched the ups and downs unfold over the seasons.

Justin Stroud and Mama June star Shannon met during recovery and quickly became a couple

June and Justin first met in 2021 at a recovery group. June opened up about it in an episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, that aired in June 2022.

"I'm grateful for the person that I found — Justin. I do have a wonderful man right here," she said.

Their bond grew over time, with June saying that he was "different," than everyone she has dated and he supported her through her recovery and treated her good. Within a week of realizing her feelings, Justin asked her to be his girlfriend.

By February 2022, June proposed to Justin through social media. She wrote on Instagram, “u can ask a man to marry u,” reflecting their non-traditional path. They held a quiet courthouse wedding in March 2022, just six months after dating.

Justin spoke to Entertainment Tonight exclusively in May 2023. He shared that she "fights," for him and it was hard to find someone like that. Despite a quick start, the couple has since taken steps to strengthen their relationship while living more publicly due to the show.

"It was just her personality, and she didn't judge me, and she allows me to be me," Justin said.

Their recovery journey and emotional connection continue to be central to their story on screen.

They held two weddings and continue to face challenges together in Mama June: Family Crisis

In February 2023, June and Justin held a formal wedding at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida. According to a People magazine interview that published in June 2024, all four of June’s daughters were present—marking their first full reunion in years.

“When I met him, I was working on my relationship with my kids. He helped with all of that,” June said.

During her daughter Anna’s illness, Justin reportedly checked in regularly. June added in the same People interview, “He made sure he would go on over and check on her.” She referred to him as her “rock” and said she believed she was experiencing “true love” for the first time.

Justin works as a tattoo artist and auto mechanic. The couple has experienced some public disagreements, including a conversation about therapy in one episode. June mentioned in the interview that they had still not started counseling. She added that they had been through a lot together—more than what most couples experience in three years.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis are available to stream on WeTV.

