"My heart aches"— Mama June: Family Crisis fans react to Josh and Pumpkin telling Ella about their divorce

Mama June: Family Crisis (season 7) episode 4 saw Josh and Pumpkin prepare to tell their daughter, Ella, about their finalized divorce and custody agreement. The estranged pair met with their lawyer, who asked them how they planned on telling their kids and both agreed that they didn't want things to get "nasty."

When asked what they wanted to do, Pumpkin said that they wanted shared custody and would have the kids every other week. Towards the end of the episode, when all the details were finalized, Josh took Ella for ice cream, and Pumpkin joined them soon.

Although the couple telling their daughter about the divorce will be shown in next week's episode, fans commented on Ella asking her parents questions online. Some felt she knew something was up. One person wrote on X:

"My heart aches for that sweet girl Ella, I’ve been through it with divorce of both parents and it’s not easy."

"Heartbreaking to see Ella-Grace instinctively know what’s going down," a fan commented.

"Why would they ruin ice cream for Ella. Now whenever she goes by that place she’ll forever think “thats where my parents told me they were getting a divorce," a tweet read.

Fans of Mama June: Family Crisis were upset by the segment being filmed:

"Poor Ella, they shouldn’t have filmed them telling her," a person wrote.

"I’m broken for her and that it’s being done on tv!" a fan commented.

Fans of Mama June: Family Crisis felt bad for Josh.

"Idk something ain’t right about this divorce . She moving fast, Josh not having time to process it all. Either he cheated or she interested in someone else," a person wrote.

"It’s really the fact Pumpkin didn’t even try to make things work w/Josh a bare minimum of two yrs after Anna passed & Alana in Colorado. Not a moment of rest before she left. I’m so disappointed. You can’t tell me she wasn’t cheating," a fan commented.

"This is SO FREAKING SAD! He's given up on everything and everyone, he honestly tried and this dirty fugly c**t just caring about herself – I HATE THIS B*TCH! Who knows how long she's been cheating! I can't wait for the day karma consumes her up," a tweet read.

Josh and Pumpkin take Ella out for ice cream in Mama June: Family Crisis episode 4

In Mama June: Family Crisis episode 4, Josh and Ella discussed how to tell Ella about their divorce. Josh took his and Pumpkin's daughter, Ella, for ice cream, and she asked whether she could get cookies and cream with chocolate chips on it.

The male Mama June: Family Crisis star asked his daughter if they should get something for Pumpkin, and got her the Cookie Monster and cotton candy ice cream. Josh spoke to the cameras about the situation and said it had been "super hard."

"But I believe telling Ella is going to be the hardest," he added.

He added that he wasn't ready to tell her but knew it needed to be done. Ella asked her father if everyone else was coming, and Josh said "no." He added that they were having an "Ella Day."

Ella told the cameras she thought it was "weird" that the other family members were not coming and wondered why the baby wasn't coming. The Mama June: Family Crisis star Pumpkin joined the pair to tell Ella about the situation together.

Although the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans commented on the same online and were upset for Ella.

Tune in on June 27, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis on WeTV.

