"Mama Swag": The Amazing Race season 37 duo Han and Holden share a heartfelt tribute to their mother

Han and Holden Nguyen, duo siblings competing on The Amazing Race season 37, recently shared a tribute to their mother, Mai, on their joint Instagram account, @teamasianswag. The post, published on May 12, 2025, opened with the statement,

"Happy Mother’s Day to Mama Swag!!!"

The Amazing Race duo offered a glimpse into their family background, highlighting the experiences that continue to influence them as they compete on the show. The tribute also included a detailed account of their mother’s early life and journey to the United States.

The Amazing Race duo Han and Holden honor their mother

In the Instagram caption, Han and Holden described their mother as a figure who “never takes no for an answer” and “lights up every room with her magnetic charm.” They connected their qualities to her influence, stating,

“We are strong, we are kind, and we are so so tough because the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The Amazing Race duo's post concluded by inviting followers to view the last slide for their mother’s life story, encouraging a deeper understanding of her background and resilience.

Mai’s story: A journey from Vietnam to America

The post featured a story from Slough Refugee Support detailing their mother, Mai’s, experiences fleeing Vietnam as a child during wartime. Mai was around 6 or 7 when they were sent ahead of their parents in hopes of finding a safer future in the United States.

Their escape involved hiding in the engine room of a small fishing boat while being pursued by soldiers who shot at their vessel. After drifting at sea for four days, they arrived at an uninhabited Malaysian island before securing passage to America through the support of an American church.

Upon arriving in the United States, Mai lived in a crowded household with sixteen relatives, adapting to a new language and culture. She recalled facing teasing at school for being a refugee.

To contribute to the household, Mai participated in selling grapes door to door, a task that taught her independence and hard work. She eventually pursued a career as an interior designer, describing the profession as her calling, shaped by her early experiences of self-reliance.

The Amazing Race Season 37: Han and Holden’s Progress

In the latest episode of The Amazing Race season 37 on May 14, 2025, Han and Holden competed in a leg set in Portugal. They were assigned a manual transmission vehicle after a valet roulette, while some competing teams received automatic cars.

The leg involved tasks such as rolling wine barrels and completing an archery Roadblock. Holden faced the Roadblock and succeeded on his second try. The team also solved a mosaic puzzle to reveal the location of the Pit Stop.

Han and Holden finished the leg in second place behind Carson and Jack. Throughout the leg, they encountered challenges such as getting lost and needing to ask for directions. The competition remained close, with other teams navigating similar difficulties.

The finale of The Amazing Race season 37 will air on May 15. The remaining teams will face final challenges that will determine the winner of the competition. The outcome will conclude the season’s events and the progress made by all teams up to this point.

