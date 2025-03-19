Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui Burfoot shares real reason for renting Airbnb during Homestays Week

Married at First Sight Australia bride Jacqui Burfoot filmed her Homestays Week segment in a $200-per-night Airbnb rental instead of her actual residence, as reported by Daily Mail Australia on March 19, 2025. The production used a two-story Manly property for filming, presenting it as Burfoot's home during the broadcast, as her genuine living quarters proved unsuitable for filming requirements.

Burfoot addressed the situation through Instagram posts from her actual Northern Beaches apartment, which she shares with multiple roommates. She explained that the decision was made to protect her roommates' privacy and maintain personal security measures. Channel 9 production arranged the rental accommodation specifically for filming purposes.

Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui Burfoot confirms she used Airbnb rental during filming

As reported by Daily Mail Australia, the show arranged an upscale Manly property as an alternative shooting location. When Jacqui Burfoot arrived with her suitcase for the episode, cameras captured her entering what appeared to be her residence.

The two-story rental featured spacious rooms and modern furnishings, creating a distinctly different atmosphere from her actual shared living space. According to sources close to production, staff instructed both Burfoot and her match, Ryan Donnelly, to maintain the impression that the Airbnb was her true home throughout filming.

Jacqui’s real home posed significant challenges for standard reality TV production. Staff would have needed to request temporary relocation of all roommates to accommodate filming schedules. Camera equipment requirements alone exceeded the available space in several rooms.

As per The Daily Mail, Burfoot provided visual evidence of her genuine living conditions through an Instagram story on March 18, 2025. She shared multiple mirror selfies showcasing different angles of her actual bedroom. The Married at First Sight Australia participant documented her balcony views and living space layout.

In her story caption, she explained the practical reasons behind the rental decision:

"For anyone curious, this was taken at my actual Manly apartment. As a single lady, security and privacy is important to me and my friends. I didnt feel comfortable opening my home up to all of Australia. Just so you know the "apartments" the couples live in are actually also decorated hotel rooms."

She continued:

"Homestays is about getting to know someone in their usual neighbourhood doing usual activities. If you care about the actual homes you should watch a show like The Block, not MAFS lol."

Conflict between Jacqui and Ryan

As per Cosmopolitan, Married at First Sight Australia participant Jacqui Burfoot filed a police complaint against her partner, Ryan Donnelly, on March 18, 2025. In an Instagram statement, she alleged that Donnelly shared private content about their intimate moments without her consent. Ryan responded through Australian media channels, presenting screenshots that he claimed were from Jacqui.

Jacqui also accused Ryan of displaying emotionally abusive behavior during filming from August to November 2024. Following her police report, she asked her social media followers to report Ryan's content.

Channel 9 granted Ryan an interview on The Today Show, prompting Jacqui to publicly criticize the network and ESA (Endemol Shine Australia) for providing him a platform. In a media release, Ryan claimed that Jacqui used an alternate Instagram account to post content about him, his friends, and Married at First Sight Australia production company, Endemol Shine.

Jacqui Burfoot's background

Jacqui Burfoot entered Married at First Sight Australia 2025 at age 29 as a business consultant from New South Wales. As per her official bio, she moved to Australia from New Zealand in 2024 after the end of a seven-year relationship. Her professional background includes a double degree in law and finance with first-class honors.

She has the title of Miss New Zealand 2012. Before joining Married at First Sight Australia, she worked as a certified yoga teacher while maintaining her consulting career. The Northern Beaches resident runs a jewelry store alongside her primary profession.

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on Channel 9.

