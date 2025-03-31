Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37 recap: Couples take their final vows

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37 premiered on Nine Network on March 30, 2025, featuring the first batch of the final vows ceremony.

Ad

In the episode, the couples had to make the most important decision of the season and share if they wanted to continue their marriage with their respective partner outside the show, into the real world.

Jamie and Dave, and Awhina and Adrian exchanged their vows during their respective ceremonies, expressing their feelings for each other and sharing if they wanted to have a future together.

Meanwhile, Beth decided to break up with Teejay after realising his involvement in their relationship. Meanwhile, Carina wondered if she wanted to continue her relationship with Paul.

Ad

Trending

What happened on Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37?

Jamie and Dave decide to stay together

Ad

Jamie and Dave were nervous heading into their final vows ceremony in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37.

Jaime wondered if their relationship had long-term potential and felt that Dave needed to show up for her. Meanwhile, Dave regretted all the mistakes he had made in the relationship and hoped that he had made things right. He was eager to prove his feelings to Jaime and win her back.

The couple later gathered for their vows in a picturesque lakeside park, surrounded by floral displays. Dave went first, sharing that the first time he met Jaimi, his heart was out of his chest, and that she felt to him like a "firecracker packed into the smallest, most perfect package."

Ad

The Married at First Sight: Australia star admitted that he was overwhelmed when Jamie confessed her love for him just six weeks into their relationship. While he could say those words back to her, he had promised to show up for her, and he felt that he fulfilled his promise.

In the end, Dave expressed his desire to continue their relationship and anxiously awaited Jamie’s response. Reflecting on their journey, she acknowledged their ups and downs, but ultimately chose not to give up on Dave or what they had built together. With mutual commitment, the couple left the episode happily together.

Ad

Awhina and Adrian stay together despite initially deciding to break up

Ad

Later in the Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode, Awhina met her twin sister Cleo to get her final thoughts about Adrian before their final vows ceremony. Cleo still had doubts about Adrian and told Awhina that he was not good enough for her.

Awhina and Adrian later gathered in a flower-adorned room to recite their vows. Adrian went first, acknowledging the undeniable energy and connection they shared—one he struggled to put into words. He admitted that he could have been a better partner to Awhina and felt that they had not fully supported or stood up for each other as they should have.

Ad

Awhina admitted that they had a lot of issues in their relationship, however, she felt that their long-distance living situation was their biggest issue. She expressed that she did not want to leave her life with her son in Perth, so she decided to end their relationship.

Adrian agreed, and it looked like the former couple would go their separate ways. However, after continuing their conversation, they realized that they still had feelings for one another and decided to give it another shot.

Ad

Paul wants to continue his relationship with Carina

Ad

Elsewhere in the Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37, Beth decided to break up with Teejay just before their final vows ceremony after realizing that he was not as invested in her as she deserved.

Meanwhile, Paul apologized to Carina for his past mistakes, however, she was not convinced and remained hesitant about their future together.

Later, Carina had a conversation with her mother seeking guidance over her situation. Her mother reminded her of the importance of forgiveness, leaving her with an important decision to make.

Ad

Meanwhile, Paul was busy preparing his vows, hoping to continue his relationship with Carina. However, before the couple could recite the vows, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback