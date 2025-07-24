"Mechanical breathing room": Holmes Family Rescue's Mike Junior shares tips regarding pantry ceiling height

Holmes Family Rescue season 3 episode 4 aired on July 23, 2025. The show features Mike Holmes, Mike Holmes Junior, Sherry Holmes, and more cast members. Meanwhile, Mike Junior also often shares various essential tips related to renovation and construction on social media.Recently, Mike Junior shared a few clips via his Instagram on July 20, 2025, showing ductwork and the ceiling height required in a house. While keeping the ceilings as tall as possible, Mike shared that he also wanted to leave breathing room for the mechanical components.Showing the ceiling in his pantry, Holmes Family Rescue star Mike Junior stated:&quot;We're going to have ductboard running through here to get to the other side. We also have foaming running through here. So, I'm just determining now how far I'm going to drop the ceiling to make sure we still have nice, tall ceilings, as tall as possible, while still giving our mechanical breathing room.&quot;Holmes Family Rescue season 3: Mike Junior shares essential building and construction tips related to pantry ceiling height View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHolmes Family Rescue star Mike Holmes Junior recently shared a few clips via his Instagram showing essential building and construction tasks. Two of these posts were related to the pantry ceiling height. While setting up the mechanical aspects and keeping the ceiling height, Mike stated that there were floor joists above.He went on to explain how he would be dropping the ceiling instead of having bulkheads, as there was little room for that.&quot;In our pantry, we have mechanical going under the floor joist. So, what I'm going to do in here is drop the ceiling rather than have bulkheads in here. It's a small enough room that dropping the ceiling makes more sense than bulkheads,&quot; said Mike.Further, he showed how the ductwork also runs through, and it needs to reach the other side. For the same, the Holmes Family Rescue star went ahead to check how far he could drop the ceiling and still have it 'nice and tall.' Apart from all these aspects, Mike Junior shared that mechanical breathing room was also an essential requirement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second part of the clip, the Holmes Family Rescue star explained that the ceiling needed to be dropped approximately up to a foot. There was ductwork, plumbing, and more things in said space.&quot;I have ductwork coming through here, I have plumbing coming through here, and that plumbing has to have a slope to it in order to drain proper, which means that some parts of the plumbing are going to be lower than the others. So, coming down a foot is going to give my mechanical contractors enough room to work.&quot;This would give the required space to the plumbing for its slope and the ductwork for its expansion and contraction. Additionally, Mike talked about how materials react differently to different circumstances. Based on that, he stated that with enough room, such contraction and expansion won't make &quot;noises.&quot;Another essential thing that Mike mentioned was to leave enough space for everything to stay in place. As a result, the framing won't be &quot;too intimate&quot; to the ductwork, and each of the components can stay in their place and work properly without any interference.Fans can stream Holmes Family Rescue season 3 episodes on HGTV.