Who is Holmes Family Rescue star Mike Jr. married to? Details explored

Holmes Family Rescue and HGTV star Mike Jr. is the son of Mike Holmes Sr., who is well-known for his home renovation projects. He is married to Lisa Marie Holmes, whom Mike Jr. met when he was a teenager. Like the Holmes family, Lisa is also well-versed in home renovation.In a video series called Holmes at Home, Lisa joined forces with her husband to share DIY tips, such as creating an at-home garden, and answer viewers' questions, guiding enthusiastic renovators to spruce up their homes. Lisa has also appeared in the HGTV shows featuring her husband and his father.Mike Jr. and Lisa first met as teenagers, and tied the knot in 2017. The Holmes Family Rescue pair welcomed their daughter, Azura, in 2023, and then in early 2025, they welcomed their second child, a son named Aurélien.Mike Jr. emphasized the importance of work but also believed that creating memories with a loved one, especially a partner, was among the most vital aspects of life. Since life was short, he encouraged people not to miss out on the small and fleeting moments.More details on Holmes Family Rescue alum Mike Jr.'s wife View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from being Mike Jr.'s wife, Lisa Marie is the owner of her own business. Despite being a fan of DIY projects, her passion and career were in the health industry. Known as a herbalist, Pilates instructor, and holistic mother, she owns a company called L'AB Studio and Clinic, where she offers fitness classes and sells health products, including freshly squeezed orange juice.The Holmes Family Rescue star's wife created a signature collection of 22 herbs and also helps customers create their own blends in accordance with their health needs.In October 2024, she revealed that she would be selling the building that houses L'AB Studio and Clinic in her first YouTube video. In the video, she explained her decision, saying:&quot;After three years of owning, running, and managing my holistic health clinic, we decided to put it for sale. With baby number two on the way and I'm chasing a toddler around, it's been really, really challenging.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Holmes Family Rescue alum and Lisa are both from Canada, and they first met as teenagers. While speaking with Hello! Magazine on September 1, 2017, Lisa said that at 18, she knew Mike would be the father of her children.Mike Jr. felt the same way about Lisa, as he stated that Lisa had &quot;always had a special place&quot; in his heart.&quot;People who have known me the longest know that. I would light up whenever I saw her. I knew I was going to marry her,&quot; he added.However, despite the initial spark, their relationship as teenagers was short-lived. They reconnected a while later and decided to get married. The Holmes Family Rescue alum shared that Lisa was his best friend and that they prioritized having fun in their marriage before anything else. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe proposed to Lisa on a trip to Ottawa, Canada, in 2016. The proposal included a trip to the farmer's market, a couples massage, and a manicure for Lisa. It concluded with a romantic dinner and the big question. Mike Jr. and Lisa tied the knot the following year at an outdoor ceremony with a secret garden theme.&quot;When Michael proposed to me, that’s the moment I felt married. I was thinking the wedding is going to be a party and a celebration of love with everyone. But after having all of our friends and family acknowledge our marriage, I woke up the morning after our wedding feeling different. It’s a cool feeling,&quot; Lisa remarked.Mike and Lisa are parents to two children, Azura and Aurélien, with whom they share pictures on their social media. Lisa Marie also runs her own YouTube channel, which she created after friends and followers on her Instagram encouraged her to. A self-proclaimed novice at operating the platform, she dedicates her time posting videos.The mother of two uses the platform to share updates on her personal and professional lives.Holmes Family Rescue episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.