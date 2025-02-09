"Mind their business" — Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Sunni tells critics amid backlash over her marriage to Moses

Host Carlos King addressed Sunni and Destiny's feud at the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2, which was released on February 8, 2025. He mentioned that many people had discussed Sunni's storyline and felt that she had crossed a line. They believed she broke the "girl code."

For the unversed, Sunni used to work behind the scenes on the show as a producer and became friends with Destiny. At the time, Destiney was dating Moses, however, their friendship changed when she got fired. Destiny later returned to the show, only to discover that Sunni had started dating Moses and eventually married him.

Sunni responded by saying people should focus on their own lives. She felt that others judged her without being aware of the situation.

"I think they need to mind their business first and foremost. You know, people are always quick to make judgement on a situation without knowing the full details," said Sunni.

Host Carlos had mentioned that Sunni slept with Destiny's boyfriend, but Sunni clarified that Moses was no longer with Destiny. Sunni believed that some people wrongly assumed that just because someone dated someone, they had a lifelong claim on them.

Sunni defends marrying Destiny's ex on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion

Sunni further explained the situation on Love and Marriage: Huntsville and stated that she met Destiny through work. She believed their relationship was professional, not a close friendship. Sunni felt this changed things when she started dating Moses, Destiny's ex. Carlos asked Sunni about meeting Moses for the first time. She confirmed that Destiny had introduced them.

Carlos wondered on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion episode if Sunni had felt uncomfortable, given her work relationship with Destiny and seeing them together. Sunni replied that she and Moses had never really interacted.

"We never even had a conversation, Moses and I. So, that's that," claimed Sunni.

The host asked Sunni why she didn't warn Destiny about her interest in Moses. Sunni believed Moses should have been the one to talk to Destiny, as he had a history with her. She thought it was Moses' responsibility to be honest with Destiny. LaTisha, Destiny's friend, expressed her disapproval of Sunni's actions.

LaTisha, one of the cast members of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, felt that Sunni had crossed a line by marrying Moses, after meeting him through Destiny. Sunni denied being secretive about her relationship with Moses. LaTisha countered that she would never date a friend's ex, especially after meeting him through that friend.

LaTisha then accused Sunni of being dishonest. Carlos intervened, asking LaTisha if she thought Sunni's actions were wrong. LaTisha replied that the situation was wrong, but she didn't think Sunni was a bad person.

"I think the situation is trifling. I don't think Sunni is a trifling person. I actually like Sunni, but I felt like that situation that happened was a trifling situation," expressed LaTisha.

Destiny chimed in, laughing at the exchange. Carlos asked her if she had known about Sunni and Moses' relationship before their wedding. Destiny revealed that Sunni had sent her a text message just two days before the big day, saying they were getting serious. Destiny felt blindsided by the news, especially when she saw Sunni's wedding post shortly after.

The third part of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion will be released on the Oprah Winfrey Network next Saturday, February 15, 2025.

