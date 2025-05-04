“Most wonderful and loving people”— American Idol star Filo thanks his fellow contestants after his elimination

In the ongoing season 23 of American Idol, Filo was the one to get eliminated in the last episode, which was released on April 28. Filo was a part of the prestigious Top 12 but couldn't progress to Top 10, after public voting booted him out. Following his elimination, the singer took to his Instagram to express his gratitude to the viewers and his co-contestants.

Ad

"I have met some of the most wonderful and loving people I've ever known. To my fellow contestants, thank you so much for being the light in the midst of this intense rollercoaster," he said.

Filo's last performance was And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going from the Broadway Musical, Dreamgirls. His performance wasn't only commended by the judges and the live audience, but was also praised by viewers on X.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the Insatgram post that Filo put out after his elimination, he reflected on his American Idol journey and also thanked his fans for all their love and support.

Filo's Instagram post after his American Idol season 23 elimination

The 23-year-old shared an Instagram update on April 29, a day after his elimination was aired on TV. It was an Instagram story and featured a picture of him at the airport. He marked the end to his "incredible journey" and prepared his fans for a bigger incoming post by saying that he had a lot to get off his chest.

Ad

Ad

"Love you all for your support and I can't wait to show you what's to come," he added.

On April 30, Filo made an Instagram post with a lengthier message to acknowledge every aspect of his American Idol experience. Talking about his co-contestants, Filo said that the bitterness of his elimination came from how much he was going to miss his "Idol family," referring to his co-contestants.

Ad

He called them "loving" and "wonderful" and added that he loved every single one of them with all his heart. He also added that he couldn't wait to see what God had in store for them all. He also acknowledged the efforts of the American Idol team, who, according to Filo, were encouraging and supportive throughout his journey.

"You have taken care of me in every sense of the word, an I am truly grateful for every single person I've had the priviledge to work with on this journey," he added.

Ad

He also wrote that nothing would take away the love he got during his time on the show. Talking of his fans, Filo wrote that he owed them gratitude. He told them that it their belief in him and the time they took to shower their love on him meant a lot.

Ad

He then appreciated his brother and mother by saying that he wouldn't have been where he was if it weren't for them. He told the world that they were his biggest cheerleaders, adding that he couldn't tell them enough how much he loved them.

Mentioning his friends, Filo said that he loved the ones who never shied away from encouraging him. Lastly, he concluded the post with a quote:

"Real growth comes from the journey not the result, and man was it one heck of a journey."

Ad

For more updates on Filo, American Idol fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @filosings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More