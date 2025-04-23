“I’m obsessed”—American Idol fans praise Filo’s performance of an Adele song

American Idol season 23 episode 11 was released on April 21, 2025. The episode featured the contestant pool being reduced down to Top 14 out of Top 20. Out of these 14 singers, 10 seamlessly transitioned into the next round. Meanwhile, four were picked out by the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as Wildcards of the season.

Among the 10 previously selected contestants was Filo, whose performances had impressed the judges since auditions. In the deciding episode 11, Filo chose to sing Skyfall by Adele. His act was praised by the judges, applauded by the live audience, and approved by the viewers on X.

Fans of American Idol reacted to Filo's song choice and expressed their opinions on how it made them feel. After his act, most fans thought he deserved that spot in the Top 14.

"Filo is THAT dude. I’m obsessed," a fan said.

"Dramatic and dazzling! Filo goes full Bond, covering Adele's “Skyfall” on #AmericanIdol!" said another.

"EPIC performance from Filo, wow. He definitely earned his spot in the top 14," added a third.

"Filo BOOKS a spot officially in the top 14 and then OWNS "Skyfall" for good measure," wrote another.

While some mentioned that Filo's performance reminded them of Sam Smith, others felt his vocals were "incredible."

"Filo is a force to be reckoned with. Reminds me of when I first heard Sam Smith. Blew me away," an X user wrote.

"Incredible performance by Filo. He is awesome tonight," another user wrote.

"Are you kidding me Filo?? Holy moly. FULL. BODY. CHILLS. That was incredible," commented one.

"Filo from Egypt.. Very good job with Bridge Over Troubled Water. Excellent," wrote another.

Filo's performances and what the judges had to say about them in American Idol season 23

Filo is 23 years old and hails from Dublin, California. His rendition of Adele's Skyfall landed him a position in the Top 14 of the season, but his performances before set the stage for his achievements.

Previously, the theme was "Songs of Faith" in episode 10, dedicated to Easter celebrations. Following the theme, Filo sang Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel. The American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, said that he went from zero to a million in a short timeframe. The legendary Lionel Richie added:

"You aced it. You took it from a whisper to a crescendo that was unbelievable."

Luke Bryan commented that the song got him back to his original audition and that it felt theatrical in the right way.

Earlier, Filo performed Anything Worth Holding On To by Shoshana E. Bean in the showstopper round of the show. In the Top 24 round, which was filmed at Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, Filo chose to sing, Who's Lovin' You, a Motown Soul song that has been recorded by several artists over the years, such as The Temptations, and The Supremes.

For more updates on the life of American Idol season 23 contestant, Filo, fans can follow the star on his official Instagram account, @filosings.

