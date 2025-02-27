My 600-lb Life season 9: Thederick Barnes' life and weight loss update

TLC's show My 600-lb Life follows the journey of various morbidly obese people who are motivated to change their lives by losing weight. These individuals weigh around 600 pounds and want to live healthier lives. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, usually guides them through customized diet and exercise plans in the show.

Ad

In season 9 (2021), Thederick Barnes, then 32, started at 740 pounds. Despite initial struggles, he lost 125 pounds, reaching 615. The show followed him until he was diagnosed with a weak heart and Dr. Now couldn't ultimately perform the surgery.

Although fans couldn't see Thederick go through the knife in the show, according to The Cinemaholic, Thederick kept working hard after the show and lost even more weight. He did so well that doctors eventually allowed him to have surgery. They report that Thederick had gastric bypass surgery and also had his lymphedema removed.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Thederick Barnes in My 600-lb Life?

Ad

For years, Thederick Barnes started his day with lots of ice cream, which was the only reason he would leave his house in Tallahassee, Florida. He appeared in season 9, episode 2 of My 600-lb Life, in which his progress was showcased. He lost 77 pounds before his follow-up visit with Dr. Now and was then considered for weight loss surgery.

However, after many tests, doctors found on My 600-lb Life that Thederick had a heart condition called cardiomyopathy. This meant he couldn't have surgery.

Ad

Dr. Now explained that Thederick's heart was failing, and his weight was still causing big problems. Even though Thederick had lost more than 120 pounds, he was still at high risk for any surgery.

"He's in some degree of congestive heart failure. So the strain his weight is still putting on him is taking too much of a toll. And so even though Thederick has lost around 120 pounds, he's still very high risk for any kind of procedure," said Dr. Now.

Ad

Thederick Barnes had a new goal, to lose 50 more pounds so he could retake some tests before having weight loss surgery. But his episode ended without showing if he reached that goal.

Ad

On February 26, 2025, TLC caught up with Thederick to see how his weight loss journey was going on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? As per the clip, he had lost enough weight to have a big growth removed from his leg. Thederick was nervous but relieved to finally have the growth taken off.

At the hospital, Thederick met with Dr. Now, who asked how he was feeling. Thederick admitted he was scared about the procedure as he had not gone under the knife previously. Dr. Now reassured him it was normal to feel nervous. Thederick was excited to have the growth removed, which would help him walk even farther.

Ad

"Today I'm getting my lymphedema removed from my leg. I'm at the hospital for that, and I'm glad to finally be getting this huge thing off of me. But I'm scared too because I've never been through an operation like this," said Thederick.

Ad

In the clip, Dr. Now told Thederick that after the surgery, he would likely weigh less than 500 pounds, making him eligible for weight loss surgery. Thederick was determined to go through with the surgery, proud of how hard he had worked to get to that point. As per his social media, he seems to be much thinner and healthier after losing a significant amount of weight.

My 600-lb Life has currently 13 seasons and airs on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback