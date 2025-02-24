Where to follow My 600-Lb Life star Shantel Oglesby on Instagram? Details explored

Shantel Oglesby, who gained fame for her My 600-Lb Life season 8 appearance, initially featured on the show with her brother, Carlton Oglesby, capturing their struggles and weight loss journey under the guidance of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. She has, over time, continued to give updates on her progress through social media.

Ad

The My 600-Lb Life star can be followed on Instagram as @600poundlifeshantel with over 2,600 followers. She has posted about her weight reduction process, individual experiences, and inspirational messages.

Shantel Oglesby’s journey inside and out of My 600-Lb Life

Shantel Oglesby initially appeared on My 600-Lb Life season 8, episode 8 in February 2020. The episode captured her and her brother's struggles because of their weight, such as mobility issues and the effect on their day-to-day lives. Although they lived in the same residence, they did not get to see one another often due to the physical challenges brought about by their conditions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With the help of Dr. Now, both siblings went through a formal weight loss program, involving diet modification and bariatric surgery. They made great strides at first, losing over 200 pounds together. But in a later episode of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now, it was shown that they had regained a significant portion of the weight.

Dr. Now had worries about their health and said that they might have gone back to old eating patterns as their weight increase indicated. During the show, Shantel's weight was measured to be 506.8 pounds, showing an increase of 135 pounds.

Ad

Dr. Now reported that the siblings were still under their starting weight at the start of their journey but reinforced the importance of them taking control back to prevent other health issues. He performed medical checks to see if their stomachs had stretched after surgery, which would require them to begin the weight loss all over again.

Shantel Oglesby’s Instagram presence

Ad

Shantel Oglesby has not maintained an active presence on Instagram, where she has been sharing updates about her personal life and fitness progress. Her posts include reflections on her journey, motivational messages, and moments with her family.

The last post on her Instagram page was shared on August 17, 2024, where she posted a photograph of her daughter with the caption:

"VOTE FOR MY BABY EMERALD."

On May 19, 2024, she shared a video discussing her progress, writing:

Ad

"If you have discipline, drive, and determination… nothing is impossible. I started at 625 and I was going to die, now I'm free and happy. I am still working on my goals but I have come so far and I will keep going. Who with me?"

On May 17, 2024, she posted a selfie and emphasized the importance of perseverance. She explained that success is not permanent, failure is not the end, and continuing forward is what truly matters. She also stated that her journey was ongoing and asked her followers who else was committed to pushing forward.

Ad

Ad

On August 24, 2022, she shared another selfie with a caption referencing a quote about life and personal growth, captioned,

"Just living isn't enough, said the butterfly, one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower."

On March 14, 2020, she shared an Instagram post emphasizing her love for her children and how they motivate her to keep going despite challenges. She expressed pride in their willingness to follow their dreams and explained that everything she has done has been for their benefit.

Ad

Watch new episodes of My 600-Lb Life on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback