My mind is made up — Nini Nguyen and Stephanie Izard are the dream team of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 episodes 6 and 7 aired back-to-back on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with the titles “Teamwork” and “Risk Taking.” As the Top 8 chefs tackled a string of late-night challenges across hours 16 to 20 of the cooking marathon, fans saw a clear synergy emerge between two contestants — Nini Nguyen and Stephanie Izard.

In a two-versus-two “Best of 3” hors d’oeuvres challenge, the duo outperformed Kevin Lee and Gabe Bertaccini with ease. The women won two out of three rounds, showing coordination, speed, and flavour balance under pressure. They didn’t just work well together — they elevated each other. From the fried round to the sweet round decider, their collaboration felt seamless.

Their bond and consistent performance continued into shift 7, where they both advanced further toward the finale, impressing guest judge Andrew Zimmern with their whole fish dishes. Nini and Steph might not have shared screen time earlier in the season, but in these crucial shifts, they proved they’re not just great solo chefs — they’re an unbeatable team.

Nini and Steph’s teamwork stood out when it mattered most in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

During the “Teamwork” episode, all eyes were on team dynamics. While Bryan Voltaggio led his team with a firm hand, the team of Nini, Steph, Kevin, and Gabe had less cohesion. But when it came time for the girls vs. boys 2v2 hors d'oeuvres challenge, Nini and Steph proved what real teamwork looks like.

The challenge required three bites: fried, cheesy, and sweet. The women quickly divided responsibilities, supported each other’s ideas, and communicated without ego. They won the first round with a crispy bite, lost the second, then pulled through in the sweet finale. Kevin and Gabe, by contrast, clashed on ideas and timing.

Their chemistry wasn’t just functional — it was creative. Steph’s experience in high-pressure contests like Top Chef and Tournament of Champions paired well with Nini’s innovative style honed from Last Bite Hotel and Top Chef. They complemented each other’s strengths and stayed calm even as the clock ticked past 2 am.

This wasn’t just about winning a challenge. It was about showing what collaboration looks like when it’s rooted in mutual respect and shared focus. That’s what made them the dream team of the night.

Their success wasn’t a one-time fluke — they’re both built for the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing finale

In shift 7’s final challenge — a high-stakes fish dish with a time penalty twist — Nini and Steph again rose to the top. Both answered a culinary trivia question correctly and earned extra time. That strategic edge, combined with their skills, secured them spots in the Top 5 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

Andrew Zimmern noted that there were no “bad dishes,” but ranked theirs among the best. Steph landed second overall, just behind Bryan. Nini followed closely behind. What’s more, both chefs have consistently delivered throughout the competition without needing dramatic saves or lucky breaks.

At this point in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, it’s not just about surviving — it’s about standing out. Nini and Steph have done both. Whether competing solo or side-by-side, they’ve proven they can lead, collaborate, and innovate under pressure. And if the finale hinges on heart, grit, and consistency, then either one of them — or both — deserve to be the last chef standing.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

