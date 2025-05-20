I can’t believe 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing let a contestant wear long nails and jewelry while cooking

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing airs on Food Network. It’s a cooking show where 24 chefs face 24 challenges in just one day. The goal is to test their cooking skills, focus, and physical strength. But the season that aired in April 2024 got attention for a different reason—and it wasn’t the food.

Viewers noticed that chef Mika Leon was cooking while wearing long nails and jewelry. In my opinion, this raises a big safety concern. Cleanliness is very important in the kitchen. Chefs are usually told to keep their hands clean and not wear long nails, rings, or bracelets while cooking.

These rules are meant to stop germs from spreading and to make sure the food is safe. But on this show, Mika was seen handling ingredients and plating dishes with long nails and jewelry clearly visible on camera. It surprised many people that the show allowed this. With so many rules about cooking under pressure, it felt like they overlooked a basic part of kitchen safety.

Even though the format of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing is intense and non-stop, simple things like clean hands and safe practices should still matter. It’s one thing to push limits with speed and creativity—but not at the cost of hygiene.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing ignored basic kitchen hygiene — and viewers noticed

In professional kitchens, hygiene rules are clear for a reason. Chefs are expected to keep their hands clean, nails short, and avoid wearing rings, bracelets, or watches while cooking. These rules help prevent the spread of germs and protect the food being prepared.

So when 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing showed chef Mika Leon cooking with long acrylic nails and visible jewelry, many viewers were confused—and concerned. In my opinion, a national cooking competition should follow the same basic rules that chefs follow every day in real kitchens.

Long nails and jewelry aren’t just about style—they can hold germs and cause problems while cooking. Mika was shown cutting vegetables, mixing food, and plating dishes while still wearing rings and bracelets. The camera even zoomed in a few times, making it clear. But no one on the show seemed to stop her.

What made this more surprising is that the show is all about pushing chefs to their limits. It’s a tough competition with back-to-back challenges, so you’d expect them to follow all the important kitchen rules too. The format is already intense, with 24 chefs facing 24 challenges in 24 hours. If the show can be strict about time and skill, why not about hygiene?

Even though some viewers may not see it as a big deal, allowing this on camera sends the wrong message. It makes it look like food safety isn’t a priority. On a show where chefs are supposed to prove they have what it takes to be the “last chef standing,” small details like hygiene matter just as much as cooking talent.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing is about finding the best chef—but the best chef should also follow the most basic rules of the kitchen.

Viewers called out 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing for overlooking basic kitchen rules

When 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing aired its last season in April 2024, many fans were excited about the new format. With 24 chefs competing in 24 challenges across 24 hours, the show promised non-stop cooking and intense moments. But along with the excitement came questions—especially after viewers saw Mika Leon cooking with long nails and jewelry.

On social media, many people raised concerns. Some said they were surprised that the show allowed something so basic to slip through. Others pointed out that even beginner chefs are taught not to wear rings or bracelets while handling food. Long nails were another issue, as they can trap dirt and bacteria. Viewers shared clips and screenshots, asking why this wasn’t addressed on the show.

The issue also made it to news sites and forums, where fans talked about how it affected the way they viewed the show. For a competition that puts pressure on chefs to perform nonstop, many felt that food safety should be part of that pressure, too.

In my opinion, the show missed a chance to set an example. With so many viewers watching and learning, small things like this matter. Showing safe kitchen habits should be part of the competition. Instead, it felt like 24 in 24 was so focused on speed and endurance that it forgot some of the basics.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

